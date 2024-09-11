HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles China Proposes Negotiations With Eu To Resolve Ev Tariff Dispute

China proposes negotiations with EU to resolve EV tariff dispute

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2024, 08:58 AM
In a bid to alleviate trade tensions, China has offered to engage in discussions with the European Commission regarding tariffs on electric vehicles.
BYD
China renews its offer for talks with the European Commission over economic and trade frictions in order to ease impending tariffs on Chinese EVs. The Vice Commerce Minister Li Fei said China was willing to engage in dialogue.
China renews its offer for talks with the European Commission over economic and trade frictions in order to ease impending tariffs on Chinese EVs. The Vice Commerce Minister Li Fei said China was willing to engage in dialogue.

China has renewed its offer for talks with the European Commission to address economic and trade frictions to try to ease impending punitive tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

During a meeting with the European Commission's director general for trade in Brussels on Monday, Vice Commerce Minister Li Fei said China was willing to engage in dialogue and consultations, his ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place just a day before Reuters reported that the EU was expected to lower its proposed final tariffs on Tesla and slightly reduce rates for other Chinese electric vehicles.

Also Read : Chinese EV maker BYD sets higher annual sales target, brokerage report shows

The ministry emphasised that the issue of countervailing subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles was "complex" and presented significant challenges for reaching an agreement.

"China is willing to continue to work closely with the European side to reach a solution that meets the common interests of both sides and is in line with WTO rules, so as to promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU economic and trade relations," the ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Also Read : Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal

China's renewed negotiation efforts come as it seeks to overturn proposed duties on its electric vehicles. Last week, China indicated a willingness to ease tensions by refraining from imposing provisional anti-dumping measures on EU brandy.

The European Commission is due to vote in October on whether to adopt additional duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles on top of its standard 10% import tariff.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 08:58 AM IST
