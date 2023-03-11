HT Auto
BYD teases electric off-roader under new sub-brand, to rival the G-Class

Leading Chinese electric carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has dropped the teaser images for its upcoming premium off-roader that will hit the market later this year. The automaker’s new offering will be a global model, like the BYD Atto 3, and will be sold under a new independent sub-brand of the company internally codenamed F-Brand. BYD aims to take on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class when the new SUV arrives.

11 Mar 2023, 13:36 PM
The upcoming BYD off-roader EV and PHEV versions will take on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The new BYD off-roader will be available as pure-electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions and rumours suggest that the EV model will make about 500 kW (670 bhp), while the PHEV variant will have a range of 1,200 km (CLTC). The new luxury off-roader will combine BYD’s current DM-i and DM-p technologies. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming model is expected to measure about 5,000 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The new SF (product codename) will make its global debut at the Shanghai Motor Show next month in China with the launch set to take place later in the year. The SUV will start rolling into other global markets from 2024 onwards.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal electric sedan makes India debut, deliveries in Diwali

The upcoming premium off-roader will be sold under the new F-Brand (codename) dedicated to SUVs
Other notable bits expected on BYD’s premium electric off-roader include four-wheel drive, torque vectoring between the rear wheels, a ladder-on-frame chassis, as well as front, centre and rear differential locks. The EV and PHEV versions will come with an automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

More details on the G-Class rival are scarce at the moment and we expect major announcements at the Shanghai Motor Show. Expect the SUV to go big on tech, as all new-age EVs tend to be. It needs to be seen if the company will make the new sub-brand global for the upcoming SUV range or retail electric luxury off-roader under the BYD name in markets outside of China. The new offering will also take on the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler, and the like with its arrival.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey but promising electric SUV!

The upcoming electric premium off-roader is expected to pack about 670 bhp, while the PHEV variant is expect to have a range of 1,200 km (CLTC)
With respect to the Indian market, BYD only recently entered the passenger vehicle segment and is largely retailing products in the premium space. The company has two electric offerings on sale - the e6 MPV and Atto 3 compact SUV - with the latter arriving last year. The automaker also has the Seal luxury electric sedan that arrives around the festive season and will be the brand’s new flagship offering in India.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2023, 13:36 PM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD India BYD China BYD cars BYD F Brand BYD off roader BYD electric SUV
