BYD e6 MPV facelift teased for Indian market, launch imminent. Key facts

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD updated its e6 MPV earlier in 2024. Now the automaker has officially teased the updated iteration of the BYD e6 MPV for the Indian market hinting that the EV will be launched here soon. BYD e6 facelift comes with a revamped design and a plethora of new features along with minor tweak to the powertrain.

While BYD has grabbed a sizeable share in the global electric vehicle market, in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, this company is yet to hold a mention-worthy position. However, with models like the Atto 3, e6 MPV and Seal sedan, BYD has grabbed a lot of attention here. Over the last few years, demands for utility vehicles have been rising fast. On the other hand, electric vehicles too witnessing rising demand. The BYD e6 MPV facelift will come trying to get the leverage of both these trends.

Here is a quick look at the key facts and changes the BYD e6 facelift incorporates.