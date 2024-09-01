BYD e6 MPV facelift teased for Indian market, launch imminent. Key facts

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD updated its e6 MPV earlier in 2024. Now the automaker has officially teased the updated iteration of the BYD e6 MPV for the Indian market hinting that the EV will be launched here soon. BYD e6 facelift comes with a revamped design and a plethora of new features along with minor tweak to the powertrain.
While BYD has grabbed a sizeable share in the global electric vehicle market, in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, this company is yet to hold a mention-worthy position. However, with models like the Atto 3, e6 MPV and Seal sedan, BYD has grabbed a lot of attention here. Over the last few years, demands for utility vehicles have been rising fast. On the other hand, electric vehicles too witnessing rising demand. The BYD e6 MPV facelift will come trying to get the leverage of both these trends.
Here is a quick look at the key facts and changes the BYD e6 facelift incorporates.
The upcoming BYD e6 facelift gets a revamped design. It sports new design LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The front and rear bumpers too have been updated, whole the front grille now gets a satin finish. The facelifted iteration of the electric MPV features new design alloy wheels, whole the taillights have received a new LED signature as well as become wider.
The first thing that grabs attention inside the cabin of the BYD e6 facelift is the large 12.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the 10.2-inch unit available in the outgoing version. Additionally, the EV gets a new steering wheel, new gear selector dial and dual wireless mobile chargers. The international market-spec BYD e6 MPV gets panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround view camera, powered tailgate and automatic climate control. However, it is not sure if these features will be offered in the upcoming Indian market-spec BYD e6 facelift.
Powering the facelifted version of the BYD e6 MPV, which is also known as the M6 in international market, is a 55.4 kWh battery pack, while there is a 71.8 kWh battery pack on offer as well. Power is generated by a single electric motor. While the international market-spec model gets both the battery pack options, the Indian market-spec model is expected to receive the 71.7 kWh battery pack variant. BYD has updated the powertrain to churn out more power and torque output. The facelifted EV now churns out 204 bhp power and 310 Nm torque instead of 94 bhp peak power and 180 Nm maximum torque produced by the outgoing model. Also, the BYD e6 facelift offers increased range of 530 kilometre on a single charge instead of 500 kilometre offered by the current model.
