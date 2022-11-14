HT Auto
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner

Atto 3 is the first electric SUV from the Chinese EV brand in India. The electric car, unveiled a few weeks ago, comes with 521 kms of range on a single charge.
14 Nov 2022, 12:00 PM
The BYD Atto3's electric motor can produce a power output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. It offers the user three modes, Eco, Sport and Normal. It promises a range of 480 km.
Chinese EV maker BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at a price of 34 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker has already received nearly 1,500 bookings for the Atto 3 electric SUV so far. BYD had unveiled the Atto 3 electric SUV earlier last month and had opened the bookings since October 11 at 50,000. BYD had earlier announced that the delivery of the Atto 3 electric SUV will start from January next year. At its price point, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV in India.

BYD Atto 3's electric motor produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and there are three riding modes on offer- Eco, Normal and Sport. The electric SUV has a wind resistance coefficient of 0.29 CD. BYD Atto 3 has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km and an NEDC-claimed range of 480 km.

BYD Atto 3 comes with a battery capacity of 60.48kWh, using its Blade Battery technology. The Chinese EV maker has equipped the Atto 3 with fast charging capacity which claims to recharge it up to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. It comes with a range of 521 kms, according to ARAI tests. BYD is offering warranty of 8 years or 1.6 Lakhs kms (whichever is earlier) for the traction battery, 8 years or 1.5 lakhs kms (whichever is earlier) for the motor & the motor controller, 6 years or 1.5 lakh kms for the vehicle

BYD is offering Atto 3 is available in four exterior colour options. These include Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. The Atto 3 comes with a panoramic sunroof that brings a sense of airiness to the cabin. In terms of features, there is a 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can be rotated by pressing a button, it is connected to an 8-speaker system. There is a 360-degree parking camera to help the driver to manoeuvre the SUV in tight parking spaces. Other features on offer are an NFC card key, electronic parking brake and electric seat adjustment.

BYD is planning to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are delighted at the overwhelming response from our customers and thank them for joining the EV journey towards a sustainable future. We are eager to introduce BYD Atto 3 to the world and plan to expand its availability in the future."

BYD Atto 3 is also going to be one of the safest EVs in the country. It recently secured a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. The Euro NCAP announced the crash test result right after the automaker introduced the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11. The BYD Atto tested by Euro NCAP has secured 91 per cent for adult protection and 89 per cent in the child safety segment. On the safety assistance segment, the Ev has scored 74 per cent.

BYD will offer the electric SUV customers with a 7kW home charger, a 3kW portable charging box as well as a 3-year free 4G Data subscription, 6-year roadside assistance, and 6 free maintenance service.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 Electric car Electric vehicle
