HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 3 Electric Car Passes Range Test With Flying Colours

BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours

BYD Atto 3 is a C-segment crossover/SUV, which is also known as BYD Yuan Plus in China. It is available in various markets globally and was also launched in India earlier this year. It is one of the hottest battert electric vehicles on the market right now and has globally seen nearly 30,000 units of sales in November itself.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2022, 12:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3

Recently, the battery-powered vehicle was put to test to check its range by YouTuber Bjørn Nyland in Thailand. The 60.48 kWh battery version of the BYD Atto 3 was put to test, which is expected to have a WLTP range of 420 kilometres or 261 miles when compared to 320 kilometres or 199 miles in the case of the 49.92 kWh battery version.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 India local assembly will begin in Phase 2, new products planned

Nyland noted that the Atto 3 can beat the WLTP range rating in good weather conditions at a temperature of 25°C. He noted that at a speed of 90 km/h or 56 mph, the average energy consumption amounted to 134 Wh/km or 216 Wh/mile. When combined with the estimated usable battery capacity of 59.6 kWh, it turns out that the driving range is as high as 445 km or 277 miles.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Recently, the BYD Atto 3 also received a 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP. It secured 91 per cent for adult protection and 89 per cent in the child safety segment. On the safety assistance segment, the EV has scored 74 per cent. The five-door electric SUV comes equipped with safety features such as seven airbags in the top-spec trim. It also gets Level 2 ADAS features, making it one of the safest electric SUVs.

Euro NCAP crash tested the left-hand drive (LHD) version of the car, but the rating applies to the right-hand drive (RHD) model as well. The test has revealed that the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV remained stable during the frontal offset test.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2022, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD Atto 3 Atto 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India

Trending this Week

Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Gallery2
Honda CB300F gets 50,000 discount
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
In pics: This technology can change your in-car experience
BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours
BYD Atto 3 electric car passes range test with flying colours
This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here
This electric SUV's cabin is a home theatre on demand. Details here
Jeep Compass Sport petrol MT variant discontinued, now only available with AT
Jeep Compass Sport petrol MT variant discontinued, now only available with AT
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts footballer a Rolls-Royce

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city