BYD achieves new milestone, rolls out 7 millionth electric car

On 25th March, BYD announced that they had rolled out the 7 millionth electric car. It was the Denza N7 that was the 7 millionth car which is only on sale in the global market. BYD reached the production of 1 millionth EV in May 2021 and multiplied this figure threefold within 18 months. The company surpassed 5 million units in merely 9 additional months. In the next 7 months from this mark, BYD produced its 7 millionth electric vehicle.