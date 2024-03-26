Copyright © HT Media Limited
BYD achieves new milestone, rolls out 7 millionth electric car

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 26 Mar 2024, 10:24 AM
  • BYD currently has three electric vehicles in India. There is Seal, Atto 3 and e6.
The 7 millionth car that was produced by BYD was Denza N7

On 25th March, BYD announced that they had rolled out the 7 millionth electric car. It was the Denza N7 that was the 7 millionth car which is only on sale in the global market. BYD reached the production of 1 millionth EV in May 2021 and multiplied this figure threefold within 18 months. The company surpassed 5 million units in merely 9 additional months. In the next 7 months from this mark, BYD produced its 7 millionth electric vehicle.

In 2023, BYD's cumulative annual sales of electric vehicles soared to 3.02 million units, which makes the brand one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers. BYD is slowly expanding its global footprint, “witnessing a surge in overseas new energy passenger car sales that exceeded 240,000 units—a 337% year-on-year growth—making it the leading exporter of NEVs in 2023.", the brand said. Up to now, BYD's new energy passenger vehicles have been introduced to 64 countries with manufacturing facilities located in Thailand, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Hungary.

