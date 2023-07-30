HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Plans To Scrap $1 Billion Investment Plan For Manufacturing Electric Cars In India. Details Here

BYD plans to scrap $1 billion EV investment plan in India. Details here

Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has reportedly told its India joint-venture partner that it would shelve plans for a new $1-billion investment to build electric cars in the country. This move comes after BYD's investment proposal faced scrutiny and was rejected by the Indian government, reports Reuters. Earlier this month, the Indian government rejected the proposal of BYD and its Indian partner Megha Engineering and Infrastructures to set up a manufacturing plant to jointly build electric cars locally, for which the two companies submitted the proposal in April 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Chinese automaker BYD has told its India partner that it wants to drop a $1 billion EV investment plan in the country.
Chinese automaker BYD has told its India partner that it wants to drop a $1 billion EV investment plan in the country.

The proposal was scrutinised by three ministries, including the finance and external affairs ministries. The proposal was reportedly rejected on the ground of security concerns about investment from the Chinese company. This was the second such proposal rejected by the Indian government, as previously, the proposal of setting up a local car manufacturing plant by Great Wall Motors was also scrapped. Great Wall Motor too shelved its plans to invest $1 billion after failing to get clearance from the Indian government.

Also Read : China’s electric vehicle bubble starting to deflate? Startups find it tough to take on Tesla, BYD

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

Following the rejection of the proposal, BYD executives reportedly told Megha Engineering last week that the battery and electric vehicle manufacturer wants to drop pursuit of the investment. However, the Chinese auto manufacturer has not said anything formally.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
₹ 29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

BYD is the largest EV manufacturer in China and it is expanding its presence robustly across different markets including Europe. India is one of the largest automobile markets in the world and scopes for electric vehicles in the country are growing at a rapid pace. Keeping an eye on that, several automakers are aiming to grab a large chunk of the market. BYD has already introduced its electric cars such as Atto 3 and the e6 in India. It plans to launch the Seal electric sedan later in 2023. With a local manufacturing strategy, the company is aiming to increase its market share significantly.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: e6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility BYD BYD Seal BYD Atto 3 BYD e6

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.