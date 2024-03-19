Ather Rizta teaser shows LED headlamp, TFT screen; completes water wading test

The Ather Rizta electric scooter is all set to be launched on April 6, 2024, and the two-wheeler maker has dropped a new teaser revealing more details about the offering. The latest video shows the upcoming e-scooter completing the water wading test. It also for the first time we see the Rizta in action. The Rizta is a family electric scooter and will be sold alongside the sporty 450 series in the brand’s lineup.

The new teaser gives a clear view of the front design of the Ather Rizta. The e-scooter shows a more rounded styling, as well as its new bar-type, LED headlamp placed at the bottom of the apron, which reminds us of the TVS iQube. The large body shell and seat are evident. The water wading test demonstrates the vehicle’s ability to ride through flooded areas without the water penetrating critical components.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter's battery pack teased in new video

Despite being fully camouflaged, the Ather Rizta test mule gives away the telescopic front fork and a wide front tyre, while the rearview mirrors are visibly wider too. The TFT screen has been blurred in the teaser video but confirms its presence on the e-scooter. It should come with all the features from the 450X as well as the latest OTA update.

A previous teaser also showed the Rizta’s battery undergoing a 40-ft. drop test, demonstrating its endurance. Expect the Rizta to also come with a host of segment-first features although the manufacturer is yet to reveal more details. The brand has a host of announcements planned for April 6 at the Ather Community Day 2024, make sure to watch this space for all the action.

First Published Date: