India-bound 2025 Skoda Elroq to make its debut today: Key expected highlights

The Skoda Elroq is going to debut today on October 1, and this will be the Czech automaker’s first compact electric vehicle. The Elroq is slated for a 2025 launch in India, and when it arrives, it will do so alongside the larger and more premium Enyaq EV. The Skoda Elroq is one of three EVs planned to roll out over the next five years and is going to kick off the brand’s new corporate identity.
The Elroq SUV will launch Skoda’s new ‘modern solid’ style sheet, which features thematic design components that may be utilised across multiple vehicles. With this, the new vehicle will have a "Tech-Deck Face," which is Skoda's current interpretation of their butterfly grille for EVs. The 2025 Skoda Elroq is going to come with four variants and nearly 600 km of single-charge range. Here is a list of further highlights that we expect to be announced during today’s debut event at Prague:
Skoda has already shared information on the 2025 Elroq's powertrain, battery options, and range. The electric SUV is based on the Volkswagen MEB platform, limiting it to an all-electric powertrain with no ICE or hybrid options. With this, the Elroq will be offered in four variants: 50, 60, 85, and 85x, each with three battery pack options.
While the first variants are rear-wheel drive, the Elroq 85x is an all-wheel-drive variation with dual electric motors producing a combined 295 bhp via the available 82 kWh battery pack. The Elroq 85 RWD model is powered by the same battery pack and has a single motor producing 281 bhp. Regardless of the type chosen, all Skoda Elroq owners are guaranteed a single-charge range of more than 560 km, a claim that is yet to be proven. The car is further expected to feature multi-stage brake regen and V2L capabilities.
According to Skoda, the Elroq SUV's interior will use sustainable materials such as Recytitan, which is created from recycled post-consumer apparel. The automobile has four inside design options: Loft, Lodge, Suite, and Studio, with each theme dependent on the material selected for the interior. The steering wheel features the new logo design, and the futuristic cockpit will include a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The designs depict the split headlight look of the 2025 Skoda Elroq, which features Matrix LEDs and a light strip that runs over the front end. The electric SUV appears to have 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, as indicated by previous teases. While Skoda has not verified this, they have claimed that the Elroq would offer larger wheel options. The Elroq SUV will also get a new Timiano Green color option.
Although exaggerated, the sketches depict the 2025 Elroq's large and muscular rear bumper. The rear end is also seen to have slim LED tail lamps, a narrow rear windshield, and a wide tailgate. Overall, the Skoda Elroq's profile and rear end resemble sports wagons. The car bears 'Skoda' lettering on both the front and rear ends, replacing the brand's winged arrow insignia that has been used over the past two decades.
