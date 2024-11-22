2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV unveiled with 620-km range. Key highlights to know

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been unveiled for the global markets recently, marking it as the third and largest electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker. This three-row fully electric SUV is built on the new E-GMP platform that underpins Hyundai’s new-age electric models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The vehicle will initially be available in South Korea and the United States, but there is currently no confirmation regarding a launch in India.

Hyundai is targeting 23 new electric cars by 2030 and aims to be a leader in the EV segment with its Ioniq range. The carmaker is already a recipient of two back-to-back World Car of The Year awards with the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. With the launch of their all-new electric SUV, Hyundai hopes to reach the same level of success. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 Ioniq 9 SUV that can help make Hyundai's case: