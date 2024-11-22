2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV unveiled with 620-km range. Key highlights to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been unveiled for the global markets recently, marking it as the third and largest electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker. This three-row fully electric SUV is built on the new E-GMP platform that underpins Hyundai’s new-age electric models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The vehicle will initially be available in South Korea and the United States, but there is currently no confirmation regarding a launch in India.
Hyundai is targeting 23 new electric cars by 2030 and aims to be a leader in the EV segment with its Ioniq range. The carmaker is already a recipient of two back-to-back World Car of The Year awards with the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. With the launch of their all-new electric SUV, Hyundai hopes to reach the same level of success. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 Ioniq 9 SUV that can help make Hyundai's case:
The front-end design incorporates Parametric Pixels within the LED units and the lower fascia. The Ioniq 9 offers multiple wheel choices, including 19-inch, 20-inch, and 21-inch options. Additionally, buyers can opt for 21-inch wheels with a unique Calligraphy design. The rear end showcases a design reminiscent of a boat tail and is fitted with full-LED combination lamps. The Ioniq 9 brings a sleek roofline and the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, measuring 3,130 mm. With its pronounced fenders and detailing this all-electric SUV asserts a commanding on-road presence.
The Hyundai Ioniq 9’s long wheelbase translates to an expansive, luxurious interior with relaxation seats that offer massage functionality. The front row features the Universal Island 2.0 console that offers storage, charging solutions, and two-way centre armrests. The Ioniq 9 stands out with its second-row swivel seats. These rotate on their axis when the vehicle is stationary, allowing the second and third-row passengers to face each other. Hyundai will offer six and seven-seat configurations with the option to fully recline the first and second rows. The vehicle brings a flat floor that offers more passenger space. The Ioniq 9 brings 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom when the second and third rows are combined.
The Ioniq 9 boasts a wide range of features and tech to pamper its occupants. The driver gets a panoramic curved display behind the steering wheel and this houses a 12-inch instrument. The display further houses a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen display. The driver gets access to Bluelink Connected Car Services which offers features such as online voice recognition and real-time road surface and driving judgments. Passengers can avail 100W high-output USB-C ports which are connected to the Ioniq 9’s high-voltage battery.
The SUV further brings Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with which users can power and charge electrical devices through a standard outlet. Additional features include a fast wireless charger with a cooling fan, a premium Bose 14-speaker setup, and over-the-air (OTA) software update capability. The Ioniq 9 further features multi-tray UV-C sterilisation which can disinfect small devices such as mobile phones, wallets, and masks.
Hyundai will offer the Ioniq 9 in three main variants. The Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant has a 160 kW electric motor at the rear and a 70 kW motor at the front, while the Ioniq 9 Performance All-Wheel Drive has 160 kW motors at both ends. Claimed power output ranges from 215 bhp to 492 bhp. The Performance model can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. The Long Range AWD model does it in 6.7 seconds, while its rear-wheel drive variant takes 9.4 seconds.
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 features the largest electric vehicle battery found in any model from the South Korean automaker. The 110.3 kWh battery allows the electric SUV to travel approximately 620 km on a single charge. According to Hyundai, this SUV is compatible with a 350 kW fast charger, enabling it to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in only 24 minutes.
