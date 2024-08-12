Will Mahindra Thar Roxx eat into popularity of XUV700, Scorpio-N? Check details

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV is all set for its official debut in the Indian car market this Independence Day (August 15). And while the updated Thar launched exactly three years ago became an instant hit, it has also been popular while not eating into the space of its newer siblings - Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N. And that is primarily due to factors such as Thar catering to a slightly younger audience with smaller families and customers looking at the occasional off-road adventures. In comparison, the XUV700 and Scorpio-N are slightly more premium offering and target those with larger families. But with the five-door Thar Roxx underlining its updated list of features, what could it possibly mean within the Mahindra SUV family?

Also Read : Check out upcoming cars in India

For Mahindra, all is likely to be well as long as competition remains within the family. But with three formidable five-door offerings from the Indian manufacturer, sideway glances at company dealerships are likely to be common occurrences.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: All the confirmed features

While the Thar was updated with a long list of new-age features, it did miss out on many that were subsequently brought out in the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. But the Thar Roxx is packing in a whole lot more with Mahindra confirming the Thar Roxx will get a panoramic sunroof, ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System, ventilated front seats, Harman Kardon sound system and an infotainment screen that is larger in size than the one currently on the Thar three-door version.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx interiors officially revealed

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dimensions

One of the key drawbacks of Thar when it was launched in 2021 was the lack of space for backseat passengers, inconvenient access area to reach the second row and limited cargo area. As such, potential buyers - especially those with elderly persons at home, may have opted for the more conventional five-door set up of XUV700 and Scorpio-N. But Thar Roxx has not only packed in five doors but grown in dimensions too, complete with a larger wheelbase.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Off-road capabilities

While Mahindra hasn't revealed much about Thar Roxx's off-road capabilities this time - instead portraying the model as an option well suited for families, it is a given that the Thar Roxx will be as capable as Thar 4X4 three-door version. As such, it could bring the best of both worlds to potential buyers.

First Published Date: