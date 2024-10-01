XUV700, Thar and Scorpio N help Mahindra report 24% growth in September 2024

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported a 16 per cent growth in September with total sales of 87,839 units. On the other hand, the manufacturer sold 51,062 SUVs in India with a growth figure of 24 per cent. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,706.

Mahindra sold 41,267 units in September'24 whereas in September'25, the same figure grew to 51,062 units. That is a growth of 24 per cent. In terms of YTD growth, the FY25 figures stood at 2,60,210 whereas FY24 stood at 2,14,904 units.

Mahindra is currently preparing to open bookings for the Thar Roxx on October 3. The brand has already Veero LCV in the market. According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 51062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform. With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection and a premium cabin experience, VEERO is set to disrupt the LCV<3.5ton space and has received a very positive response from the market. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October."

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra recently held an auction for the very first Thar Roxx to roll out of the factory with a 001 VIN code and the bids touched numbers upwards of 1 crore. The brand unveiled pricing for the 4x4 variants just last month in September. It quoted that the Thar Roxx bearing a 4x4 drivetrain will start at a price of ₹18.79 lakh.

The Thar Roxx gets an extended wheelbase when compared to the standard Thar. This makes space for a second row with doors and increased boot space. The SUV is offered in both RWD and 4x4 drivetrain options and gets new projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and ADAS as well.

