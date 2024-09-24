We have driven Tata Curvv but should you too? Pros and cons explained

Tata Curvv was launched a few weeks back as one of the most hyped cars in India in 2024, thanks to its coupe SUV body style. While the coupe SUV body style is not new in the Indian market, but has been restricted to the luxury segment so far. However, with the launch of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv, this body style has been democratised for Indian car buyers and is likely to see more automakers adopting the same.

Tata Curvv comes as the second ICE-powered coupe SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment, where it competes with Citroen Basalt and

Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in early August this year and after a month, the petrol and diesel versions of the coupe SUV were launched. While the Tata Curvv EV is the only coupe SUV with an electric propulsion system in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment, the ICE iteration of Curvv competes with Citroen Basalt.

HT Auto has driven and reviewed the Tata Curvv. Here are the pros and cons of the coupe SUV.

Tata Curvv: Pros

A key highlight of the Tata Curvv is the design. The coupe SUV body style is certainly a key USP of the Curvv, which grabs a lot of attention on the road as well as gives the car a differentiator advantage over the other SUVs in the mass market segment.

The Tata Curvv comes priced competitively against many rivals in the Indian SUV space, which include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. This competitive pricing gives the SUV an edge.

All three engines are offered with dual-clutch automatic transmission, which is a major advantage for the coupe SUV. The DCT is smoother than the AMT's and offers a significantly improved clutchless transmission experience as well. Two different petrol and a single diesel motor are offered with variable transmission options, which means there is a wide range of powertrain combination choices for the consumer, which is a key factor for the consumers to be attracted to the SUV. Moreover, the turbocharged petrol and diesel engine, both, offer satisfactory performance.

The Tata Curvv comes with a plethora of features onboard. These include the flush door handles, powered tailgate with gesture control, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, rear seat recline adjustment etc. These features paired with advanced technology enhance the premium appeal of the coupe SUV.

Tata has earned quite some respect from car buyers owing to the level of safety its cars offer. Tata Curvv too is not different as it comes loaded with safety technologies such as six airbags, Level 2 ADAS suite, disc brakes on all wheels, ESP, front parking sensors, 360-degree surround view camera, hill-hold assist, hill descent control etc.

Watch: Tata Curvv review: Can it curve a niche for itself?

Tata Curvv: Cons

While the coupe SUV styling is a major differentiator for the Tata Curvv, this design philosophy poses a challenge for the driver when it comes to rearward visibility. Like many coupe SUVs, Tata Curvv's rearward visibility is narrowed by the sloping roof.

The coupe SUV body style not only impacts the rearward visibility for the driver but affects space for the rear occupants as well. Headroom for the rear occupants is limited due to the sloping roofline, especially if the persons are tall. Also, the rear seat is suitable for two adults but not three.

Despite being pushed as a premium offering, Tata Curvv misses some features such as telescopic steering wheel adjustment, cupholders for front occupants, and a rear sunshade etc.

The suspension of the Tata Curvv has a firm edge to it owing to the 18-inch wheels, which are available in the top-end trim. This makes the ride experience okay but when on bad roads, the driver and passengers can feel the rough surface. This means the 17-inch wheel-equipped lower variants offer a better riding experience.

