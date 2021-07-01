Volvo Concept Recharge unveiled, hints at what the electric XC90 will look like

Volvo has announced its plans for the future and unveiled an all-electric Concept Recharge to give a hint at its future cars. According to the Swedish carmaker, electrification will not just be limited to the engine, but will also represent a new paradigm in design and the way it conceives vehicles.

The Concept Recharge is designed to show how Volvo's design will change for pure electric cars and is based on a "less but better" philosophy that Volvo says is an extension of its Scandinavian design heritage. For example, instead of the grille, there is now a large front shield. It is complemented by an evolution of 'Thor's hammer' headlights with HD technology.

“We need to transform this company from a mere premium conventional company. We need to transform it into a leader in the new premium electric segment, which is growing very fast," said Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo.

Volvo's electrification plan aims all of its vehicles to be electric by 2030. The Volvo Concept Recharge is seen as a possible electric successor to the XC90. The base of future Volvo cars will be completely flat, just like the concept car unveiled, to accommodate the batteries and extend the wheelbase, resulting in very short overhangs.

The Concept Recharge shows a spacious interior. The seats have been repositioned and a storage area has been added between the front seats. Given the absence of the engine, the hood of the car has also been modified, which allowed optimising the roof line to improve aerodynamics.

There is also a large 15-inch screen that stands out on the inside. It incorporates the next generation infotainment system and connected services that the company is developing.

"Our Concept Recharge represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle," said Robin Page, head of design. "It displays new and modern proportions that go hand-in-hand with increased versatility and shows what technology can enable in terms of design."

The Volvo Concept Recharge also includes LiDAR sensor, built by technology company Luminar. This will be a breakthrough in autonomous driving and will allow the user to have a very smooth driving experience on board the company's future models.

Volvo does not mention whether the Concept Recharge hints at any future production model. But it does indicate that many features will be seen in upcoming SUVs. This will be the first of the company's new generation of 100% electric cars and will surely chart the way forward for the XC family of cars including the Volco XC90, XC60 and XC40 as well.