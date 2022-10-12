Toyota starts delivery of Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV ahead of Diwali

The strong hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV have received more bookings and has a waiting period of nearly seven months already.

Toyota Motor has started to deliver the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, its first mid-size SUV in India, to its customers from this week. Launched last month, the price of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV with mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains comes at a starting price of ₹10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The base price is slightly more expensive than the corresponding base variant of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, its technical cousin. Together with Grand Vitara, the HyRyder aims to challenge the dominance of the Korean rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti's Grand Vitara are a result of a collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki. Both are being manufactured at the Bidadi facility of Toyota Motor located in Karnataka.

The price of the top-spec Urban Cruiser HyRyder with strong hybrid technology goes up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota is offering the SUV in four variants which include E, S, G and V. The mild-hybrid engine is offered in all four variants whereas the strong hybrid engine is available only with the S, G and V variants. The S, G and V variants of the mild hybrid engine are also offered with an automatic transmission. It also offers an all-wheel drive system with this engine but only with the manual gearbox.

Variants Price (ex-showroom, in ascending order) E MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 10,48,000 S MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 12,28,000 S AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 13,48,000 G MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 14,34,000 S eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 15,11,000 G AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 15,54,000 V MT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 15,89,000 V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 17,09,000 V MT AWD NEO DRIVE ₹ 17,19,000 G eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 17,49,000 V eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 18,99,000

Under the hood, the HyRyder comes equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 103 hp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The strong hybrid variants produces 92 hp and 122 Nm. There is an additional electric motor that produces 79 hp and 141 Nm. Combined the power output is rated at 114 hp. The transmission jog is handled between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The HyRyder, as well as the Grand Vitara, are the first two SUVs in the market to offer strong hybrid technology which ensures a high mileage of nearly 28 kmpl.

The HyRyder also offers premium features which include Head-up Display (HuD), a touchscreen digital infotainment screen sourced from Suzuki, digital driver display and surround-view camera.

