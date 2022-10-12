HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Starts Delivery Of Urban Cruiser Hyryder Suv Ahead Of Diwali

Toyota starts delivery of Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV ahead of Diwali

The strong hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV have received more bookings and has a waiting period of nearly seven months already.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 10:17 AM
Toyota Motor has started to deliver its mid-size SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder to customers. The full price list of the SUV was revealed on September 28. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@toyota_harsha)
Toyota Motor has started to deliver its mid-size SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder to customers. The full price list of the SUV was revealed on September 28. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@toyota_harsha)
Toyota Motor has started to deliver its mid-size SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder to customers. The full price list of the SUV was revealed on September 28. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@toyota_harsha)
Toyota Motor has started to deliver its mid-size SUV Urban Cruiser HyRyder to customers. The full price list of the SUV was revealed on September 28. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@toyota_harsha)

Toyota Motor has started to deliver the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, its first mid-size SUV in India, to its customers from this week. Launched last month, the price of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV with mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains comes at a starting price of 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The base price is slightly more expensive than the corresponding base variant of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, its technical cousin. Together with Grand Vitara, the HyRyder aims to challenge the dominance of the Korean rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti's Grand Vitara are a result of a collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki. Both are being manufactured at the Bidadi facility of Toyota Motor located in Karnataka.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The price of the top-spec Urban Cruiser HyRyder with strong hybrid technology goes up to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota is offering the SUV in four variants which include E, S, G and V. The mild-hybrid engine is offered in all four variants whereas the strong hybrid engine is available only with the S, G and V variants. The S, G and V variants of the mild hybrid engine are also offered with an automatic transmission. It also offers an all-wheel drive system with this engine but only with the manual gearbox.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
VariantsPrice (ex-showroom, in ascending order)
  
E MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 10,48,000
S MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 12,28,000
S AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 13,48,000
G MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 14,34,000
S eDrive 2WD HYBRID 15,11,000
G AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 15,54,000
V MT 2WD NEO DRIVE 15,89,000
V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE 17,09,000
V MT AWD NEO DRIVE 17,19,000
G eDrive 2WD HYBRID 17,49,000
V eDrive 2WD HYBRID 18,99,000

Under the hood, the HyRyder comes equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 103 hp of maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The strong hybrid variants produces 92 hp and 122 Nm. There is an additional electric motor that produces 79 hp and 141 Nm. Combined the power output is rated at 114 hp. The transmission jog is handled between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The HyRyder, as well as the Grand Vitara, are the first two SUVs in the market to offer strong hybrid technology which ensures a high mileage of nearly 28 kmpl.

The HyRyder also offers premium features which include Head-up Display (HuD), a touchscreen digital infotainment screen sourced from Suzuki, digital driver display and surround-view camera.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: Urban Cruiser HyRyder Toyota Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?
Can Tiago EV break sales records in India?
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required
Toyota and Lexus cars to get AI-powered voice assistant, no internet required
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
Mercedes EQS 580 electric car gets over 300 confirmed bookings
Mercedes EQS 580 electric car gets over 300 confirmed bookings

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city