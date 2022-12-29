Toyota Innova Hycross: Variant-wise pricing & features explained

HT Auto
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced the pricing of the automaker's latest MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross. This marks the launch of the car brand's latest product in the Indian utility vehicle market, where the Japanese carmaker has a strong grip with models like Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder etc. The Innova Hycross comes as an even more premium and stylish iteration of the brand's most successful model in India, the Innova. It will be sold in the country alongside the existing Toyota Innova Crysta.

| Updated on: 29 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before, while the cabin of this MPV comes loaded with a wide range of advanced features.
The Toyota Innova Hycross has a stylish design and a wide range of advanced features. Being positioned in the premium MPV segment, the Innova Hycross is priced between 18.30 lakh and 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom); the car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid options. Underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the MPV gets energy from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to an automatic gearbox to churn out 169 bhp of peak power. The hybrid version of the car pumps out 181 bhp of peak power.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review

Here are variant-wise prices and features of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

 GGXVXZXZX(O)
Price (ex-showroom)
  • 18.30 lakh (7S)
  • 18.35 lakh (8S)
  • 19.15 lakh (7S)
  • 19.20 lakh (8S)
  • 24.01 lakh (7S)
  • 24.06 lakh (8S)
  • 28.33 lakh
  • 28.97 lakh
Exterior
  • Automatic Dual LED headlamps
  • Rocker molding
  • Roof spoiler
  • Body coloured ORVMs
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
  • Gun Metal finished front grille
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Auto-fold function for ORVMs
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Tri-Eye LED headlamps
  • Chrome surround
  • Welcome lights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • LED DRLs
  • Wheelarch cladding
  • LED fog lamps
  • Chrome door belt line
  • Powered tailgate
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • All of the lower trims
Interior
  • 10.7 cm Multi-information display
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Silver inserts
  • Dual-tone seat material
  • 17.8 cm TFT instrument cluster
  • Soft touch dashboard
  • Piano-black inserts
  • Ambient lighting
  • Luggage board
  • Illuminated centre console
  • Leather upholstery
  • Adjustable armrest
  • Soft touch door trim
  • All of the lower trims
Comfort & Convenience
  • Captain seats with slide and recline
  • Reclining rear seats
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Tilt and Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
  • Push button start
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Smart Entry system
  • Cruise Control
  • Auto-dimming ORVM
  • Acoustic windshield
  • 8-way power adjustable driver seat
  • Powered second-row seats
  • All of the lower trims
Features
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Central locking
  • Telematics
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • TPMS
  • Paddle shifters
  • Automatic climate control
  • Automatic blower control
  • Pollution Filter
  • 2nd zone climate control
  • Ventilated seats
  • Auto high beam assist
  • Blind Spot monitoring
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Trace Assist
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Pre-Collision System
Infotainment system
  • 4 speakers
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • 6 speakers
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • 8 speakers
  • Subwoofer
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay
  • JBL Sound System
  • All of the lower trims
Safety
  • Dual airbags
  • Vehicle Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • ABS with EBD
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX mounts
  • Impact sensing door unlock
  • SOS functionality
  • Rear parking camera
  • Siren
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 6 airbags
  • Seat belt reminders
  • Ultrasonic & Glass Break sensor
  • All of the lower trims
PowertrainPetrol-onlyPetrol-onlyPetrol-hybridPetrol-hybridPetrol-hybrid
First Published Date: 29 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Innova Hycross
