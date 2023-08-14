Toyota Fortuner with flex-fuel engine makes debut. Will it come to India?

Toyota Motor has introduced the flex-fuel version of its flagship SUV Fortuner at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The carmaker showcased the SUV, wrapped in white and green exterior tone at the show last weekend. The particular Fortuner SUV, called the Fortuner Flexy Fuel E-100, is equipped with a flex-fuel engine that can run fully on Bioethanol fuel. In India, Toyota Motor offers the Fortuner SUV with only a diesel powertrain.

The Toyota Fortuner with flex-fuel engine comes with a 2.7-litre DOHC dual VVT-i four cylinder petrol unit, which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only. The engine is capable of churning out 161 bhp of power and 243 Nm of peak torque. In India, Toyota Fortuner SUV comes with only a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The engine can generate 204 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque. In terms of looks, the Fortuner SUV remains largely similar to the models currently on sale globally.

Toyota Motor is among the carmaker who have been actively working on alternative fuel to promote hybrid vehicles. In India, the carmaker recently introduced the first flex-fuel based model Corolla Altis. The Japanese auto giant is part of the Centre's push for alternative fuel to reduce vehicular pollution and a sustainable green shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Fortuner ₹ 32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mg Gloster ₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Mg 4 Ev ₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Avinya ₹30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mg Euniq 7 ₹30 - 35 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Corolla Altis is equipped with a flex-fuel engine that is compatible with petrol, ethanol as well as electric powertrain. At its heart is a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine. It will be able to run on fuel that has ethanol-blending between 20 per cent and up to 100 percent. The flex engine can generate an output of 75.3 kW of power and 142 Nm of peak torque. The car is also equipped with a 1.3 kWh hybrid battery pack and the electric motor offers an output of 53.7 kW and 162.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT Hybrid Transaxle transmission system.

First Published Date: