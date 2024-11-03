Thinking of Tata Nexon alternatives? Here are five sub-compact SUVs to consider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Tata Nexon is a sub-compact SUV that was introduced in 2017, marking a significant milestone as it became the first Indian car to achieve a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). It began as a prototype when it was showcased at the Auto Expo in 2014, and it is built on an updated version of the Tata X1 platform, which originally debuted with the Indica hatchback.
Currently, the Tata Nexon is offered at a price range of ₹7.99 lakh to ₹15.79 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the selected variant. The latest generation of the car is available in four distinct trims, catering to a broad range of customer needs. If you are interested in getting your hands on a Tata Nexon, you should see how it stands up to these five rivals within the sub-compact SUV segment:
Maruti Suzuki's most popular small SUV is priced between ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza is offered in both petrol and CNG options. The petrol variant features a 1.5-litre engine that generates 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre Bi-fuel (Petrol+CNG) variant is limited to the manual and delivers 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque in CNG mode. Torque figures go as high as 136 Nm when in petrol mode.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza includes six airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control, along with other safety features. Additionally, the Brezza is fitted with an electric sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen display, a driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a cooled glove box.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO was made to replace the ageing XUV300 in the sub-four metre category. It is offered with two petrol engine options and a single diesel variant, and all three units can be mated with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a TCA. Mahindra has equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment system which features wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay.
The XUV 3XO is fitted with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. It further includes Level-2 ADAS, which utilises a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO is fitted with disc brakes at all corners, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts for the rear seats.
The Hyundai Venue is available within a price range of ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers three distinct engine options. There are two petrol engines offered, including a turbocharged 1.0-litre variant that gets both dual-clutch and manual gearbox options. The infotainment system features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display located on the centre console, while the driver's instrument panel is a TFT digital display.
Amenities in the Venue include powered seating for the driver, rear seats with two-stage recline, a wireless charging pad, and a cabin air purifier. Additionally, Hyundai has fitted this model with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
The Kia Sonet is priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and contributes significantly to the South Korean manufacturer's sales performance in India. It offers three engine variants: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The interior boasts two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker audio system.
The Sonet is equipped with essential safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. In 2024, Kia introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to the Sonet with lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with some enhancements, and it is priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx comes with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which once drove the Baleno RS. The turbo-petrol engine delivers 99 bhp and 150 Nm of torque.
The Fronx offers a choice of transmission options including a six-speed torque converter automatic, a five-speed automated manual, and a five-speed manual gearbox. In terms of safety features, it includes an ESP, a 360-degree camera, hill hold assistance, and sports side and curtain airbags.
