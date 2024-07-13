Thinking of Maruti Suzuki Brezza alternatives? Five compact SUVs you can buy

Priced between ₹8.3 lakh and ₹14.1 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza was first rolled out in 2016 and has been dominating the compact SUV segment ever

Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the compact SUV was hard driven by the Vitara Brezza SUV when it launched in 2016. After dropping the Vitara moniker and subsequent updates, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza grabbed a 30 per cent market share in the compact SUV segment in February 2024. In that month, the Brezza outsold all other SUVs in the segment with a total sales of 15,765 units, and it is one of the best-selling SUVs that the Indian carmaker has to offer from its already-extensive lineup.

Also Read : Top features that make the Maruti Suzuki Brezza stand out from its competition

As the Brezza got updated over time, however, so did its competitors. This past dominance is now matched with equal competition from formidable rivals within the segment. The compact SUV segment is currently one of the most diverse with a cornucopia of products that are available for purchase in the Indian market. The segment comprises a broad list of OEMs who offer a wide catalogue of SUVs, each with their own distinctive features and traits. Here is a list of five such SUVs that serve as great alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza: