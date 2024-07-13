Thinking of Maruti Suzuki Brezza alternatives? Five compact SUVs you can buy

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the compact SUV was hard driven by the Vitara Brezza SUV when it launched in 2016. After dropping the Vitara moniker and subsequent updates, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza grabbed a 30 per cent market share in the compact SUV segment in February 2024. In that month, the Brezza outsold all other SUVs in the segment with a total sales of 15,765 units, and it is one of the best-selling SUVs that the Indian carmaker has to offer from its already-extensive lineup.
As the Brezza got updated over time, however, so did its competitors. This past dominance is now matched with equal competition from formidable rivals within the segment. The compact SUV segment is currently one of the most diverse with a cornucopia of products that are available for purchase in the Indian market. The segment comprises a broad list of OEMs who offer a wide catalogue of SUVs, each with their own distinctive features and traits. Here is a list of five such SUVs that serve as great alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza:
While the first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a five-star Global NCAP rating in 2018, the latest iteration includes an improved inventory of features. The 2023 Tata Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with different gearbox options between the two. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon is further fitted with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display that is positioned on the top of the dashboard, and it features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are housed in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents and the centre console further houses a wireless charging slot for smartphones.
Priced between ₹7.9 lakh to ₹15.7 lakh, the Sonet contributed the most to Kia India's sales in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024), accounting for 43 per cent of units sold. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet includes six airbags as well as standard safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia revised the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes features like lane-keeping assistance and frontal collision prevention. The cabin boasts two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays and ambient LED lights along with a seven-speaker setup from Bose.
Priced between Rs 7.9 lakh and ₹13.5 lakh, the Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options and the latest generation of the compact SUV packs 30 safety features. The Venue gets two petrol engines and buyers opting for the turbocharged 1.0-litre variant get to choose between a dual-clutch or a manual gearbox. The interior features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen in the centre console, and the driver gets a digital display for the gauge cluster. The Venue is known for having introduced to the compact SUV segment features such as powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining seats in the rear, wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has further fitted the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO replaced the compact XUV300 and is offered with two petrol engine units and one diesel powertrain. All three engines can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra has equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver’s gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment features wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is fitted with six airbags, three-point seatbelts and an electronic stability control system. The car further comes with Level-2 ADAS which relies on a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO features disc brakes all around, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.
Toyota and Maruti Suzuki often roll out rebadged versions of the same car due to their partnership over car platforms and powertrains. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are two such cars that are essentially cross-badged models. The two models have the same engine options, which include a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, with the latter being the more popular choice for enthusiasts. The interior is pretty big and offers an attractive amount of storage space. The Fronx/Taisor include side and curtain airbags, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and a variety of other driver aids and safety measures. The Taisor costs between ₹7.74 to 13.04 lakh, while the Fronx is marginally less expensive at ₹7.51 to 13.04 lakh.