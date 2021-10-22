Tesla Model 3 to Hyundai Kona: These are world’s top 10 fastest-selling EVs

India may be slightly slower than the world average as far as switching to electric cars. But the world is buying EVs in big numbers, more than it did a few years ago. A study recently published by LeaseLoco shows how fast electric cars have flew out of showrooms in recent past.

The list features top 10 fastest-selling electric cars around the world. Expectedly, the list is dominated by Tesla and the Volkswagen Group, two of the biggest EV-makers in the world.

1. Tesla Model 3

The study has found Tesla Model 3 to be the fastest selling electric car in the world. The US-based EV-maker has clocked an average of 2,15,000 Tesla Model 3 car sales every year. Tesla plans to launch this model in India when it decides to enter the market.

2. Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV

This pocket-sized electric car, which offers over 300 kms of range in single charge, is pretty fast aisnd furious when it comes to sales. Manufactured in and for China, world's largest EV market, the carmaker sells more than 14 units of the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV every hour with an average of 1,25,925 units each year. The mini electric car recently reached a major sales milestone of 4 lakh units.

3. Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour.

This electric crossover from Tesla is the carmaker's second best-seller around the world with more than 11 units selling every hour. On an average Tesla sells about one lakh Model Y units every year. Tesla Model Y is offered in three trims. Besides the standard one, there is a long-range version and a performance version too. The standard model comes with a range of 455 kms on single charge.

4. Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf EV is yet to be launched in India for the mass buyers. (Image: LinkedIn/Nissan)

The electric car from the Japanese carmaker is rival to Tesla Model 3, but is far behind in terms of sales and popularity at this time. Incidentally, Nissan Leaf is one of the oldest electric car models still existing around the world. Nissan sells about 10 Leaf EVs every hour, with an annual average sales of 85,988 units. Nissan recently gifted a Leaf EV to former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on World EV Day.

5. BAIC EU-Series

This electric sedan from the Chinese carmaker may not ring a bell elsewhere. However, in terms of sales it is the fifth on the list, thanks to an average annual sales volume of 65,333 units.

6. Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.3 is the best selling electric car for the German auto giant. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen may be pushing hard in order to take on Tesla in the EV space. But it needs to do more to play catch-up in terms of sales at least. Volkswagen's ID.3 electric car is the sixth fastest-selling EV model across the world. The German auto giant sells 6 units of the car every hours, and 54,495 units every year on an average.

German auto giant Audi is the only premium luxury brand to feature in the list with its electric car e-Tron. Audi sells more than five units of e-Tron every hour with an average annual sales figures of 47,324 units. The e-Tron family has four electric cars including the standard model, a Sportback edition, a GT and an RS version. All of these cars have now been launched in India too.

10. Renault Zoe

The electric hatchback from the French carmaker complete the list of fastest selling electric cars. Renault is selling at least four units every hour with an average sales of 35,599 units each year.