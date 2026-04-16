Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos base variants compared: Which offers more?

The base variants of the Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos take different approaches to what one may consider value. The base Tata Sierra Smart+ focuses more on safety and connected convenience. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos HTE leans on a larger screen, a bigger digital display and a feature set for everyday use.

On paper, Tata’s entry trim looks better equipped in several areas, though Kia’s base model still holds its own place with practical features and two engine choices. Here's what each SUV has to offer in its most basic trim:

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos base variants: Safety

The Tata Sierra Smart+ stands out first for its safety kit. It comes with six airbags, electronic stability program with 20 functions, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX mounts and a puncture repair kit. It also adds features such as rear parking sensors, a perimeter alarm system, hill ascend control and after-impact braking.

Specifications Comparison Kia Seltos Tata Sierra Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1497.0 to 1498.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel Check detailed comparison

The Kia Seltos HTE is not short on basics either. It gets dual airbags as standard in the base trim, along with cruise control, keyless entry and central locking, rear parking sensors and manual speed limit assist. However, the supplied details suggest the Sierra carries a much longer list of active safety features.

Also Read : Tata Motors registers 25% Q4 FY26 growth with 1.32 lakh units sold

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos base variants: Cabin and convenience

Inside, the Tata Sierra Smart+ offers a digital cockpit, front sliding armrest with storage, rear sunshade, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering, flush door handles with welcome lights and an electric tailgate release. It also gets two front USB ports, one of them a Type-C socket with 45W output.

The Kia Seltos HTE responds with a 12-inch full segment LCD cluster, a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes six speakers, all-door power windows, manual air-conditioning and rear AC vents.

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos base variants: Exterior equipment

The Sierra Smart+ gets bi-LED projector headlamps, LED turn indicators, light saber-style LED DRLs and tail lamps, dual-tone roof and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. It also has an electric tailgate release and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Seltos HTE gets the Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Star Map LED DRLs and tail lamps, steel wheels with covers, a shark-fin antenna and integrated rear spoiler. Its styling is cleaner but less premium in standard equipment.

Also Read : Kia India records best-ever March sales in 2026; Q1 sales cross 84,000 units

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos base variants: Available engine options

The Tata Sierra Smart+ is listed with a 1.5-litre Revotron petrol engine making close to 105 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox. It also gets a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel with around 116 bhp and 260 Nm.

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos in its basic trim offers two engine options, including a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing close to 113 bhp and 144 Nm, plus a 1.5-litre diesel option with about 114 bhp and 250 Nm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: