Tata Motors registers 25% Q4 FY26 growth with 1.32 lakh units sold

Tata Motors reported total sales of 1,32,465 units in Q4 FY26 across domestic and international markets, reflecting a 25 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the same period last year.

In March 2026, the company sold 47,976 units, up 17 per cent from March 2025. The improvement comes after a relatively slow start to the financial year, with demand picking up in the second half.

Commercial vehicles remained the primary contributor to overall volumes. Domestic CV sales reached 1,25,562 units in Q4 FY26, up 26 per cent year-on-year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles recorded steady growth, with domestic sales rising 16 per cent in March and 26 per cent for the quarter.

Most segments posted growth during the period. Heavy trucks, intermediate and light commercial vehicles, passenger carriers, and small cargo vehicles all saw increased volumes. Passenger carriers, in particular, recorded a 31 per cent rise in March, while small commercial vehicles and pickups continued to account for a significant share of sales.

For the full financial year FY26, total commercial vehicle sales stood at 4,28,329 units, marking a 14 per cent increase over FY25. The company also reported growth in electric vehicle volumes, which rose 59 per cent year-on-year.

The second half of the year saw improving demand conditions, supported by broader economic recovery and policy changes. However, sales growth in March moderated slightly due to external factors, including ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting certain sectors.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: