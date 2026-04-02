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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Sierra Vs Kia Seltos Spec Comparison: Which Feature Rich Compact Suv Should You Go For?

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos spec comparison: which compact SUV should you go for?

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2026, 17:06 pm
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The Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos offer diverse engine options and premium features. While the Sierra provides superior boot space and height, both SUVs compete closely on pricing and performance.

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos
Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos spec comparison: which compact SUV should you go for?
Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos
Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos spec comparison: which compact SUV should you go for?
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The compact SUV is gradually getting popular, owing to the increased buying propensity of the Indian consumers who want comfort and convenience, while not compromising on the engine power and ground clearance. Convenience features are one of the priorities for an Indian customer while selecting a car to buy. Two of the most feature-rich compact SUVs are the Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra, and here is a comparison which will allow you to make an informed decision on which compact SUV you should buy if you prioritise features:

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Engine Options

The Tata Sierra is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 104.55 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, 157.81 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and 116.39 bhp and up to 280 Nm of peak torque, respectively. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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The Kia Seltos, much like the Tata Sierra, is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.18 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, 158.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission, a six-speed intelligent manual transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Features

The Tata Sierra’s feature list includes a 12.29-inch digital infotainment system, a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, rear sunshades, mood lights, a cooled glovebox, an extendable eight-way sun visor, thigh support extender, boss mode, 12 JBL Black speakers, subwoofer and soundbar, ventilated seats, a six-way electrically powered adjustable front seats, wireless charger, powered tailgate with gesture control, Bi-LED headlamps, a dedicated screen for front passenger, terrain modes selection, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, alloy wheels and tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The Kia Seltos, on the other hand, is equipped with features, including ice cube projector LED headlamps, star map LED connected tail lamps, front ventilated seats, touch-based dual-zone automatic climate control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, rear sunshade curtains, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 18-inch alloy wheels, 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjust along with memory function, cruise control, all power windows, wireless smartphone charger, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers and trinity panoramic display, among others.

Also Read: Premium 100 Octane petrol price takes a big hit, increased by 11

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

The Tata Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,841 in width and 1,715 mm in height, whereas the Kia Seltos measures 4,460 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height. In addition to that, the Tata Sierra has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm while the Kia Seltos has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm.

Moreover, the Tata Sierra boasts a boot space of 622 litres, while the Kia Seltos boasts a boot space of 447 litres. Notably, the Tata Sierra has a fuel tank capacity of 50 litres, while the Kia Seltos has a fuel tank capacity of 50 litres on the turbo petrol variant and 47 litres on the turbo diesel and naturally aspirated petrol variants.

Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Price

The Tata Sierra has a starting ex-showroom price of 11.49 lakh with the range going up to 21.29 lakh, while the Kia Seltos has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.99 lakh with the range going up to 20.19 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2026, 14:03 pm IST

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