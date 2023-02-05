HT Auto
Tata PV portfolio to have a 60:40 ratio in favour of EVs and CNG cars by 2030

Tata Motors aims to increase the penetration of greener fuel solutions in its passenger vehicle product portfolio by up to 60 per cent. The homegrown automaker has said that it aims to have up to 30 per cent penetration of CNG cars and up to 30 per cent for electric vehicles by the end of this decade, reports PTI. The rest of the product portfolio will be powered by petrol but with a high mix of flex-fuel engines. The automaker currently dominates the Indian electric car market with nearly 85 per cent market share. With its said strategy, Tata aims to continue that dominance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2023, 16:08 PM
Tata aims to increasingly focus on EVs.
Speaking about the automaker's expected model mix strategy by 2030, Tata Motors' Managing Director for Passenger Vehicles and Electric Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, said the mix would be around 25-30 per cent for CNG, 25-30 per cent for electric vehicles, and rest will be petrol. "If we have to take a view by the end of this decade, the mix will be around 25-30 per cent for CNG, 25-30 per cent for the EV, and the rest would be petrol, but with a high mix of flex-fuel because that is the direction where things are going," said Chandra.

Tata Motors, like many other car brands in India, is consciously shying away from diesel models. A key reason behind this is the increasing cost of production for diesel vehicles due to the tightening emission norms, which is eventually making diesel cars significantly pricier compared to their petrol counterparts. Keeping a focus on that, Chandra believes that the diesel vehicle share will significantly drop below five per cent by the end of this decade.

Meanwhile, talking about the car brand's transition to the second phase of the BS 6 emission norms, Chandra said that the company is already on track for that and ahead of the deadline. The stringent emission norms taking the BS 6 standard to the next level will come into force from April 1 this year. The report claims that Tata Motors will have to take a fresh look at the demand situation closely after implementing the BS 6 Phase 2 emission norms, with vehicle prices expected to go up due to the rollout of the new regulatory mechanism. "In terms of actions, we are willing to go for very focused demand generation initiatives specifically in certain segments as well as hypermarkets," Chandra noted.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2023, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV electric car electric vehicle
