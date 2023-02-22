HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Motors Launches Red Dark Edition Suvs, Introduces More Features

Tata Motors launches Red Dark edition SUVs, introduces more features

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Red Dark Edition of its Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs, which come with a host of new features, and distinctive styling as compared to the standard versions. The Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options, while Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition models are available with diesel options only. The Nexon Petrol Red Dark Edition comes priced at 12.35 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The automaker has stated in a release that bookings for the Red Dark Edition SUVs can be done at any Tata Motors dealership for an amount of 30,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 16:57 PM
The Red Dark Edition SUVs from Tata Motors come with a host of distinctive styling and features.
The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition has been priced at 21.77 lakh, while the Safari Red Dark Edition comes priced at 22.71 lakh and 22.61 lakh for the six-seater and seven-seater variants, respectively. The car brand has claimed that the Red Dark Edition SUVs come with the same silhouette as their standard versions, but the paint theme and features make them distinctive.

ModelPrice (ex-showroom, Pan-India)
Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition (Petrol) 12.35 lakhs
Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition (Diesel) 13.70 lakhs
Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition (Diesel) 21.77 lakhs
Tata Safari Red Dark Edition 7S (Diesel) 22.61 akhs
Tata Safari Red Dark Edition 6S (Diesel) 22.71 lakhs

These SUVs get new Carnelian Red highlights at the exterior and inside the cabin, enhancing the premium vibe of the cars. The SUVs also come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a 26.03 cm display size and 10 new ADAS features as well. Also, these SUVs come complying with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, claims the automaker. However, despite the cosmetic updates and new features, these SUVs come without any change on the mechanical front.

Commenting on the launch of these statement SUVs, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the new range comes with new features and experiences like ADAS, a highly responsive infotainment display. “The #DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful #DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user-friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player," he said.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 16:57 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Tata Harrier Tata Safari
