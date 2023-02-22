Tata Motors launches Red Dark edition SUVs, introduces more features

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Red Dark Edition of its Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs, which come with a host of new features, and distinctive styling as compared to the standard versions. The Nexon Red Dark Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options, while Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition models are available with diesel options only. The Nexon Petrol Red Dark Edition comes priced at ₹12.35 lakh, while the diesel variant is priced at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The automaker has stated in a release that bookings for the Red Dark Edition SUVs can be done at any Tata Motors dealership for an amount of ₹30,000.

The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition has been priced at ₹21.77 lakh, while the Safari Red Dark Edition comes priced at ₹22.71 lakh and ₹22.61 lakh for the six-seater and seven-seater variants, respectively. The car brand has claimed that the Red Dark Edition SUVs come with the same silhouette as their standard versions, but the paint theme and features make them distinctive.

Model Price (ex-showroom, Pan-India) Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition (Petrol) ₹ 12.35 lakhs Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition (Diesel) ₹ 13.70 lakhs Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition (Diesel) ₹ 21.77 lakhs Tata Safari Red Dark Edition 7S (Diesel) ₹ 22.61 akhs Tata Safari Red Dark Edition 6S (Diesel) ₹ 22.71 lakhs

Also Read : CNG vs electric car: Pros, cons and prices compared

These SUVs get new Carnelian Red highlights at the exterior and inside the cabin, enhancing the premium vibe of the cars. The SUVs also come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a 26.03 cm display size and 10 new ADAS features as well. Also, these SUVs come complying with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, claims the automaker. However, despite the cosmetic updates and new features, these SUVs come without any change on the mechanical front.

Similar Products Find more Cars Tata Safari 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl ₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Tata Safari 2023 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual ₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Tata Nexon 1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl ₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Harrier 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl ₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Tata Harrier 2023 1956 cc | Diesel | Manual ₹15 - 23 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Haval H6 1498 cc | Diesel Manual ₹15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Commenting on the launch of these statement SUVs, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the new range comes with new features and experiences like ADAS, a highly responsive infotainment display. “The #DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful #DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user-friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player," he said.

First Published Date: