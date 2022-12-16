Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Price, Specs, Features compared

The mid-size SUV segment is quite hot right now. More and more people are opting for mid-size SUVs instead of mid-size sedans. Tata launched the Harrier back in January of 2019, initially, there were some niggles that were solved by the manufacturer eventually in the next iteration which was launched in 2020. One of the strong rivals to the Harrier is the MG Hector which became the best-selling SUV when it was first introduced in mid-2019. Here, is a comparison between the Tata Harrier and MG Hector .

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Looks

MG Hector is also offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

In terms of looks, both vehicles have a strong road presence and use a split-headlamp setup. The Harrier looks like a smaller version of a Land Rover which is not a bad thing. Then there is the size of the Hector which does make it look quite big than its rivals.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Specs

Tata and MG are sharing the Fiat-sourced diesel engine for the SUVs. So, the Hector and Harrier come with a 2.0-litre, diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox as standard.

Tata Harrier also gets several special editions.

Tata Motors also offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox whereas MG is not offering any automatic gearbox with the diesel engine. However, what MG is offering is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 141 bhp and 250 Nm. A 48V mild hybrid system and an eight-speed CVT automatic transmission are available with the petrol engine. On the other hand, Tata Motors is not offering a petrol engine with the Harrier.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Features

In terms of features, both SUVs are quite close. They both come with panoramic sunroofs, touchscreen infotainment system, multi-information display, cruise control, automatic climate control, premium sound system, ventilated front seats, wireless charger and much more.

Also Read : Toyota Innova HyCross vs Innova Crysta: What should be your choice

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Price

In terms of pricing, the Tata Harrier starts at ₹14.80 lakh and goes up to ₹22.25 lakh. The Hector is priced between ₹14.43 lakh and ₹20.36 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Having said that, MG will soon be launching the updated Hector which is expected to cost more and might go on sale alongside the current Hector. Tata Motors is also working on a facelift of the Harrier which is expected to launch next year. The manufacturer might also offer a petrol engine finally.

First Published Date: