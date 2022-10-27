HT Auto
Suzuki Jimny Convertible is fun to drive, not official though

A Chinese customisation studio has modified a Suzuki Jimny SUV into an unofficial open-top convertible, delivering a unique vibe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 08:47 AM
The Suzuki Jimny convertible is not an official made-by-OEM car. (Image: Facebook/Wheelsboy)
SUVs are the latest phenomenon around the world in the automotive arena. Suzuki Jimny is a part of that. The Jimny is an interesting and popular car in the Japanese automaker's range of products. While the boxy model comes with a conventional SUV appearance, a Chinese customisation studio YiChe Garage has transformed the stock Jimny into an open-top convertible. Surprisingly, it looks pretty cool. Though this is not an official model from Suzuki, but the automaker can take inspiration from the customised model and build something unique for sure.

This is not the first time we have seen an SUV without a roof. Previously, Tata Motors-owned British car marquee Land Rover tried its hand at a similar concept. It launched the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, which grabbed everyone's attention. Interestingly, that was an official OEM-manufactured car, but the Suzuki Jimny convertible we are talking about is not. The customised Suzuki Jimny is more than what meets the eye initially. The modifier customised the off-roader to like a model from the automaker itself.

The custom model is painted in a bright Lemon Green paint shade, a two-door model. The car gets its Suzuki logo removed and replaced with the modifier's logo, and the black front grille gets a 'Conscience' lettering, which is probably the project name of the tuner firm. The round-shaped headlamps look stock with the LED daytime running lights positioned horizontally at the centre of the round lamps. The fog lamps come integrated into the chunky front bumper. The bumper and the wheel arches come made of real carbon fibre.

Moving to the side profile, the Suzuki Jimny gets chunky black wheel arches with a squarish appearance. The black alloy wheels, along with vertically positioned LED taillights and a spare wheel mounted at the centre of the rear profile, enhance the visual appeal of the SUV further. The interior of the SUV gets a dual-tone theme with black and beige colours. The steering wheel too sports the modifier's own logo instead of the Suzuki brand logo.

Interestingly, Suzuki Jimny is not officially available in China. The under firm had to import the car to work on this. This took around $60,000 to import the SUV to China and another $60,000 were spent on the modifications. This made the Suzuki Jimny convertible one of the most expensive ones.

