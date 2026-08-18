Skoda Slavia facelift unveiled, gets new transmission, rear seat massager, 360-degree camera and more

Czech automaker Skoda has unveiled the facelifted Slavia in India. The updated compact sedan from the house of Skoda has been introduced with a new automatic transmission as well as new feature additions, as it continues to rival the Volkswagen Virtus , Hyundai Verna and the Honda City . Additionally, the company has opened pre-bookings for the Skoda Slavia facelift at ₹15,000.

Skoda has unveiled the Slavia facelift with a new eight-speed automatic, added features, enhanced safety technology, new colours and open pre-bookings, continuing competition with the Virtus, Verna and City

Skoda Slavia facelift: Powertrains

The Skoda Slavia facelift has retained the powertrain offerings from the outgoing model. It is still powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and the new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, which replaces the six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TSI engine producing 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG transmission. Additionally, the 1.5L engine-equipped Skoda Slavia facelift gets rear disc brakes.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Features

The Skoda Slavia facelift is equipped with a host of features which include a rear seat massage function, 360-degree camera system, Park Pilot with front parking sensors, a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, all-LED lighting package, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, electric sunroof, and alloy wheels, among others.



The Skoda Slavia facelift is also equipped with a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system which boasts an advanced voice assistant, powered by Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent. The AI agent brings Gemini into the vehicle to create context-aware voice assistance for customers, giving drivers and passengers access to real-time information such as news and trends, while enabling hands-free operation to manage music, calls, climate control, and more.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Safety

The Skoda Slavia facelift carries its 5-star Global NCAP safety credentials for both adult and child occupant protection, offering a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features designed to protect occupants across a wide range of driving conditions. The facelifted compact sedan boasts more than 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, which come as standard across the range, while higher variants offer over 40 safety features.

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Skoda Slavia facelift: Colours and variants

The Slavia will be offered with six variants, namely Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, while Monte Carlo will be offered as a variant right from the start, similar to the Kushaq facelift. The Slavia facelift, based on variants, will be available in Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey. The Czech automaker is introducing two new colours for the facelifted Slavia, including Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige.

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