Skoda announces name of its upcoming Brezza, Nexon rival SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 13:28 PM
Skoda Kylaq will be launched as a sub-compact SUV and will share the same platform used for Kushaq.Kylaq will be the first SUV in the sub-four metre s
...
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Auto has officially announced the name of its upcoming SUV which will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among others. The sub-compact SUV, based on the Kushaq, will be called Kylaq.

Skoda Auto has officially finalised the name of its upcoming sub-compact SUV for India. The carmaker released the third teaser image of the SUV while announcing the name of the car today (August 21). The Czech auto giant had sought suggestions on the possible name for the SUV through its social media platforms. After nearly three months and thousands of entries, Skoda had shortlisted around 10 names. It finally picked Kylaq as the name of the SUV which the carmaker had suggested earlier.

Skoda has confirmed that the Kylaq SUV will make India debut in 2025. The SUV is likely to be shown for the first time early next year during the Bharat Mobility Show. Skoda Kylaq will be the carmaker's first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment in India which is currently dominated by models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon among others. Last year, the carmaker had announced that it has started to develop the Kylaq SUV to enter the fiercely competitive segment after the success of its maiden made-in-India SUV Kushaq. Just like the compact SUV, the Kylaq too will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

Also Read : Octavia all set for India return this year, Skoda confirms new Kodiaq in 2025

Skoda Kylaq: Design

The latest teaser image offers a glimpse at the Kylaq SUV from the sides. The silhouette of the SUV hints design inspiration from the Kushaq. Though not much has been revealed in the sketch, the SUV will get roof rails like its bigger sibling. Earlier teaser images offered a look at the front face and the rear of the Kylaq SUV. It will come with split LED headlight units and LED DRL strips. At the centre will be the traditional Skoda grille with minor tweaks. At the rear, the SUV will get LED taillight units and a bumper which looks similar to the one used in Kushaq. The SUV is also expected to get roof rails and alloy wheels. Skoda said that the Kylaq will come with good ground clearance to help it tackle rough roads.

Also Read – Tata Curvv to Mahindra Thar Roxx: Indian car market shifting to festive gear with new launches

Skoda Kylaq: Engine, transmission expected

Details are scarce about the upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV. however, since the SUV will be based on the same platform as Kushaq, it is expected to share more things in common. It could get the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine under the hood which is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
