Skoda hikes price of Kushaq SUV again. Check new price list

This is the third time the Czech carmaker has hiked the prices of Kushaq SUV this year. Skoda had earlier increased the price of the SUV in January and May.

Skoda Kushaq price has gone up for the third time this year. The Czech carmaker has announced yet another hike on the Kushaq, its flagship compact SUV, from November. The price hike is up to ₹60,000 for select variants. The price of the Creta, Seltos rival now starts from ₹11.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to almost ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Monte Carlo automatic version after the fresh hike. Skoda has recently launched the Anniversary Edition of the SUV priced between ₹15.59 lakh and ₹17.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The biggest hike among all Kushaq variants has been on the Ambition Classic AT version. It has been revised from ₹14.09 lakh to ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) from this month. The Ambition manual variant has received the smallest hike of ₹20,000 and is available now at ₹13.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two base variants, Active manual and Ambition Classic manual, have received a price hike of ₹30,000 each. The top two variants, Style automatic with 6 airbags and the Monte Carlo automatic, have also received similar hikes. All other variants of Kushaq SUV have received a uniform hike of ₹40,000 each.

Skoda had earlier hiked the price of Kushaq twice this year. After the first hike in January, Skoda had increased the price of the SUV again in May. The last hike, which came just five months ago, had increased the price of the SUV by up to ₹70,000. Skoda had launched the Kushaq SUV at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the base model has increased by more than ₹1 lakh in the past one year.

Skoda Kushaq recently was adjudged as the safest car in Indian roads after it secured a five-star rating by successfully passing the crash test conducted by Global NCAP last month. Kushaq, Skoda's first model as part of its India 2.0 plan, rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among other best-selling models in the compact SUV segment. Launched last year, Kushaq has been Skoda's best-selling model till date and has helped them to achieve highest sales milestone ever this year.

