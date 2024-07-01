Scorpio-N, XUV 3XO SUVs power Mahindra sales to grow by 23% in June

Mahindra and Mahindra continues to be India's largest SUV manufacturer with more than 40,000 units sold in June. The carmaker issued a statement saying that it has clocked 23 per cent growth in the passenger vehicle segment last month with 40,022 vehicles delivered to its customers. Mahindra sells only SUVs in the passenger vehicle segment with flagship models like Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar and the latest offering XUV 3XO.

Mahindra's sales last month eclipsed its June 2023 sales figures of 32,588 units. However, the June sales this year has been lower than what the carmaker could achieve in May when Mahindra delivered 43,218 SUVs. The bulk of the SUV sales for Mahindra comes from its flagship brand Scorpio under which the carmaker offers the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs. Scorpio-N is currently the best-selling SUV from the carmaker while latest models like the XUV 3XO promising to catch up fast.

SUVs like XUV700 and Thar also helped Mahindra to boost its sales. Last month, Mahindra achieved a major production milestone when the XUV700 SUV hit two lakh sales landmark within three years of its launch. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, said, “June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and market leader in the LCV segment."

Mahindra has not shared break-up of its SUV sales numbers for June yet. However, the carmaker said it exported 2,597 units last month, a marginal rise of four per cent over the number of vehicles it exported in June 2023.

Mahindra XUV700:

Mahindra clocked the landmark production of two lakh units of its flagship SUV XUV700 in just 33 months since its launch back in 2021. Seen as the successor to the XUV500, the SUV is one of the safest cars on Indian roads with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The price of the XUV700 starts from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹26.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Mahindra offers the SUV with both petrol and diesel engines, and has packed it with features like dual screens, level-2 ADAS technology, built-in Alexa, ventilated seats among others.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

The latest SUV from Mahindra is the sub-compact model which replaced the XUV300 SUV from its lineup. The rival to Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza began its journey with 10,000 units delivered within the first week itself. Priced from ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is available in nine variants overall. It is offered with three choices of powertrain under its hood with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. The power output ranges between 110 bhp and 129 bhp while the torque output ranges between 200 Nm and 230 Nm. The carmaker also offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

