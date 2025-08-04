Renault Triber facelift rejuvenates India's MPV space: Key 6 missing features it should have received

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault Triber has received a much-awaited facelift, which not only rejuvenated the affordable family car but also refreshed the Indian MPV segment as well, which has been witnessing rising demand and sales over the last few years, amid the increasing popularity of utility vehicles. The Indian MPV market has some of the popular models, including Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carens, etc. The Renault Triber is the most affordable among them.
With a starting price of ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), a practical design, ample space in a three-row layout, a host of features, the MPV is a value-for-money proposition for those customers who seek a family car that doesn't burn their pocket. Updating the model simply increased the appeal of the Renault Triber and came as the French auto giant's attempt to boost its sales figures in one of the most competitive markets.
While the revamped design at the front and rear, upgraded feature list inside the cabin have added more appeal to the Renault Triber, the facelifted iteration of the MPV missed out on some of the key features. Here are six such key features, which should have made their way into the MPV.
Mechanically, the Renault Triber facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the pre-facelift model. This engine produces 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. While it was expected that Renault would introduce a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor in the facelifted Triber, especially something the company already has in its Kiger SUV. However, the automaker didn't add the turbocharged motor to the MPV. Being a seven-seater model and not having a more powerful engine dubs the Triber underpowered to many consumers. This is possibly the biggest thumbs-down point for the MPV.
A sleek LED strip connecting the taillights - almost every other modern car in the market now comes equipped with this design element. However, the Triber facelift doesn't get this feature, despite the automaker revamping its styling significantly at the front and rear. Addition of the sleek LED strip at the centre of the tailgate, connecting the taillights could have increased the visual appeal of the MPV.
When almost every car in the market comes with the option of alloy wheels, Renault Triber misses out on this feature. The MPV rides on 15-inch flex wheels, which are similar to the ones available in the pre-facelift model. Adding the alloy wheels to the MPV would have increased the appeal of the Triber.
Ventilated seats are becoming increasingly popular. In fact, a study recently found that one of the key deciding factors in vehicle purchase decisions is the availability of ventilated seats. In Indian hot and humid weather conditions, ventilated seats increase the comfort of the occupants. This is why most modern cars now come with ventilated seats, at least for the front row. However, the Renault Triber misses out on this feature. Interestingly, not only the MPV, but this feature remains absent in Renault’s entire India lineup.
Renault emphasises the space and modularity of the Triber's cabin. The OEM claims the cabin's seating layout comes with over 100 possible modular configurations. The seats can be folded to enhance space in different configurations. A six-seat layout with captain seats in the second row would have further increased the comfort of the occupants, especially those who prefer individual seats over the bench setup.
The Renault Triber facelift comes equipped with the same 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the pre-facelift Triber. Larger touchscreen infotainment systems add more visual appeal with a digitised look inside the cabin. Renault could have thought about adding a bigger display instead of continuing with the same-sized screen.
