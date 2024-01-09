Renault India to drive out 5 models in next 3 years, focus likely on new Duster

Renault India may have found the going tough over the past few years in the market here because of just three models in the portfolio and all of these three are ageing too. But the French automaker is now promising to fight back and is all set to enter the SUV space as well as electric segment. Renault officials on Tuesday confirmed as many as five launches over the next three years.

Renault, bolstered previously by the enormous success of the Duster only for the model to fade out, is now promising to enter the SUV game with renewed vigour. As such, two new SUVs are being promised for India - a B+ SUV and a C SUV. Although the company stopped short of openly naming Duster, it is more likely that the latest version of the model launched under the Dacia brand in Europe is the one that will also make its way into India. As for the B+ SUV segment, it refers to the more premium end of the sub-compact SUV space.

At present, Renault offers Kiger in the Indian market and the model competes in the entry-level SUV space, priced between ₹6.50 lakh and ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). But while targeting a young set of buyers, the model hasn't exactly been a rousing success just yet. The company on Tuesday also launched an updated version of the Kiger, complete with more features. The next-generation Kiger will also be introduced over the course of the next three years while the next-generation Triber, the company's three-row MPV in the sub- ₹10 lakh bracket will also be brought in.

Also interesting is that Renault has confirmed entering the EV space in India over the next three years but once again, stopped short of elaborating which model or which price bracket this option would eventually be driven out in.

