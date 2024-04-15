Force Gurkha 5-door spotted nearly undisguised, interior revealed in spy shot
- Force Gurkha's five-door version will come with a seven-seat layout.
Force Motors is working on the Gurkha five-door variant, which is slated to launch soon in India. Upon arrival, this will be positioned above the three-door version and directly compete with rivals such as Mahindra Thar's five-door variant, which is scheduled to launch in the country on August 15 this year. Meanwhile, a video has emerged online revealing the Fore Gurkha five-door model in the wild with camouflage wrap on.
The video has revealed some of the design details of the upcoming Force Gurkha five-door model. It comes with the signature boxy and Mercedes-Benz G-Class-influenced visual appearance. The alloy wheels look different, while being a five-door version, it gets smaller windows for the rear passengers compared to the long windows available in the three-door model. The rear sports a similar design treatment as the three-door version and carries the spare wheel at the centre of the tailgate.
What's most interesting is that the video has revealed the interior of the upcoming Force Gurkha five-door. It gets a 2+3+2 layout offering seating positions for a total of seven occupants. The large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre console is certainly going to enhance the upmarket appeal of the true-blue off-roader, while the spacious cabin will ensure a comfortable riding experience. A front seat centre armrest with a storage console is visible in the video. It carries some signature styling elements from the three-door Gurkha, which include protruding squarish wheel arches.
On the powertrain front, the Fore Gurkha five-door variant is expected to come carrying the same 2.6-litre diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz, which currently works under the hood of three-door Gurkha. This engine churns out 89 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets a five-speed manual gearbox that is mated to a 4X4 drivetrain, which channels power to all four wheels.