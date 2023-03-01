HT Auto
Nissan recalls over 700k Rogue SUVs in this country. Here's why

Nissan has issued a recall for 712,458 units of Rogue SUVs in the US due to a key fob problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that this recall campaign impacts the 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport and the 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue. The NHTSA document also states that the issue is unique to the S trim of the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport models that come with a jackknife key.

01 Mar 2023, 10:02 AM
The report claims that the jackknife key may not hold the key blade in the extended open position due to its internal pivot becoming weak over time. As a result, the key fob could unlock and rotate downwards, potentially turning the SUV's engine off while driving, possibly making the vehicle stationary on a busy road, increasing the risk of a fatal, life-threatening crash.

Nissan has claimed that the impacted Rogue Sport models were built between 28th November 2016 and 20th June 2022, while the affected Nissan Rogue models were produced between 7th August 2013 and 14th August 2020. The Japanese auto manufacturer claimed that no other Nissan or Infiniti models had been affected by the defect and recall.

The road safety agency has stated that the registered owners of the affected vehicles will be notified of the issue. In the interim, they have been advised to avoid attaching accessories to the key fob and use the car key in a non-folding orientation until the problem is resolved. The automaker has claimed that Nissan dealers and rental fleet owners will be given an interim solution for the problem. Nissan has also said that while it is working to address the issue, the company will reimburse the affected customers for the cost of obtaining a pre-notification remedy, as some of the affected vehicles are no longer under warranty.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan car recall vehicle recall
