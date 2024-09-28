Nexon to Brezza: Most affordable CNG SUVs with the best fuel efficiency

The Indian consumer usually looks to buy vehicles by the quotient of how much value for money it offers. The most VFM buys are usually CNG cars owing to the fact that they save a lot of running cost of the consumers. Another key tipping factor when buying a CNG car becomes the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. In order to address these concerns, we've compiled a short list of most affordable CNG SUVs in India for you.

1 Tata Nexon iCNG The newest introduction in the CNG portfolio by Tata is the Nexon iCNG. This SUV now gets a 1.2 litre, 3 cylinder engine that makes producing 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque around 2,000 to 3,000 rpms. The gearbox on offer is a six-speed with front wheel drive only. This SUV comes at a starting price of ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to 14.59 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Nexon CNG gets an ARAI certified mileage of 24 kg/km.

2 Tata Punch iCNG The bestseller micro SUV in India is the Tata Punch as it capitalises on being the most affordable CNG SUV in the country. The Punch gets twin-cylinder technology for the CNG tanks. This allows it to also have some usable boot space while retaining the benefits of CNG. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder engine which produces 72 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque around 3,250 rpm. The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the front wheels only. This peppy little car returns a fuel economy of 26.99 km/kg certified by ARAI. The cost of the Tata Punch iCNG starts at ₹7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top variant retails at ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG Maruti Suzuki's are known the most cost effective vehicles in the country. They make lightweight cars with reliable engines which makes the vehicle be extremely easy to maneuver around city traffic. The engine in the Brezza is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is also shared by other Maruti Suzuki cars such as the Ciaz. This unit makes 87 bhp and 121 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox as well. The fuel efficiency of this car is rated at 25.51km/kg by ARAI officially. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG starts at a price of ₹9.29 lakh (ex-showroom), being offered in 3 variants the top variant costs ₹12.09 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: