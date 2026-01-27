New Renault Duster 2026 vs Kia Seltos: Specification comparison

The Indian midsize SUV space continues to evolve rapidly, and the unveiling of the new Renault Duster as well as the recent launch of the second-gen Kia Seltos emphasises just how competitive this space has become. While the Seltos builds on an already strong legacy with a comprehensive update, the Duster marks Renault ’s attempt to re-affirm its footing in the segment with a more capable and tech-forward package. Here’s a closer look at how the two SUVs stack up in terms of their specifications:

Category Renault Duster (New-gen) Kia Seltos (2026) Platform RGMB (India-specific) K3 global platform Engine Options petrol, turbo petrol, 1.8L strong hybrid 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo petrol, 1.5L diesel Power Output Up to 163 PS (turbo-petrol) Up to 160 PS (turbo petrol) Torque Up to 280 Nm (turbo-petrol) Up to 253 Nm (petrol), 250 Nm (diesel) Gearboxes 6MT, 6DCT, 8-speed DHT (hybrid) 6MT, IVT, iMT, 7DCT, 6AT Drivetrain FWD, 4x4 (select variants) FWD Ground Clearance 212 mm 200 mm Approach / Departure 26.9° / 34.7° - Boot Space 518 litres 440 litres Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen Dual 12.3-inch displays Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital 12.3-inch digital ADAS Level 2, 17 functions Level 2, 21 functions Key Features Ventilated seats, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof Panoramic display, terrain modes, 360° camera

Powertrain and Performance

The Renault Duster will be offered with three distinct engine options. The turbocharged TCe 160 petrol engine makes 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch transmission featuring an electronic shifter. This will be offered alongside a strong hybrid E-Tech 160 setup, combining a 1.8-litre GDI petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, mated to an 8-speed DHT with two motors. While combined output figures have not been disclosed yet, Renault claims that up to 80 per cent of city driving can be completed in pure electric mode. Buyers can also avail a TCe 100 petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm with a 6-speed manual.

The 2026 Kia Seltos counters with a lineup spanning both petrol and diesel. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol produces 115 PS and 144 Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual or an IVT. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDi develops 160 PS and 253 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Kia also continues to offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm, with manual and torque converter automatic options.

Platform, Dimensions, and Capability

Renault positions the new Duster as a more capability-focused midsize SUV, with higher ground clearance and improved approach and departure angles

The new Duster is built on the RGMB platform, with around 90 per cent of its parts developed specifically for India. It offers a 212 mm ground clearance, an approach angle of 26.9 degrees, and a departure angle of 34.7 degrees. Practicality is another highlight, with a claimed boot space of 700 litres, which Renault states is approximately 80 litres more than its nearest competitor. The SUV further features roof bars with a 50 kg load rating.

The 2026 Kia Seltos sits on Hyundai-Kia’s global K3 platform and has grown longer and wider than its predecessor, translating into improved cabin space and road presence. For 2026, the SUV gains three traction modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand. These alter the traction control and drivetrain dynamics based on surface conditions, broadening the Seltos’ adaptability to varied terrain.

Technology, Features, and Safety

Both SUVs bring tech-rich interiors, but a closer look reveals varying approaches to cabin layouts

The Renault Duster comes equipped with features such as a six-way powered driver seat, front ventilated seats, and a powered tailgate. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with in-built Google Assistant. Amenities include wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets an ADAS package with 17 functions as well as a 360-degree camera.

The Kia Seltos places a stronger emphasis on cabin technology and comfort. A panoramic curved display housing dual 12.3-inch screens dominates the dashboard, complemented by a dedicated touchscreen for dual-zone climate control. Safety features include six airbags as standard and Level 2 ADAS with 21 functions, including adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera on higher variants.

