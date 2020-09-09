New Genesis G70 luxury sports sedan unveiled with new design elements

New Genesis G70 luxury sports sedan unveiled with new design elements1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- The new Genesis G70 gets a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with the latest OTA wireless updates, Valet mode and CarPay.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Genesis has unveiled the new Genesis G70 with a few images before it goes on sale in Korea next month. The new Genesis G70 features enhancements which focus on an athletic exterior design evolution, a driver-centered interior and state-of-the-art technology update leveraging features found within the Genesis lineup.
The signature crest grill is now set even lower than the quad lamps which spread outward and evokes a sprinter’s pre-race posture and highlights the new Genesis G70’s position.
In profile, side air extractors optimised for efficiency, show a form-follows-function mentality while the sensuous surface around the front wheels expresses the powerful muscles of a sports sedan.
At the rear, quad lamp taillights inspired by the soaring wings of the Genesis logo, clearly identifies with a distinctive Genesis aesthetic. The full width G-Matrix mesh and body coloured diffusers surround the oval exhaust tips add finishing touches to the exterior design.
The interior leverages a driver-centered architecture resembling a fighter jet cockpit and adds the latest connectivity specifications. To provide a seamless user experience, a new 10.25-inch infotainment system features an exclusive Genesis UI design supporting the latest over-the-air (OTA, wifi update feature) wireless updates, Valet mode and CarPay. In addition, the wireless charging system has been changed to a horizontal layout, increasing convenience for those with ever-changing smartphone sizes.