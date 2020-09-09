New Genesis G70 luxury sports sedan unveiled with new design elements

Genesis has unveiled the new Genesis G70 with a few images before it goes on sale in Korea next month. The new Genesis G70 features enhancements which focus on an athletic exterior design evolution, a driver-centered interior and state-of-the-art technology update leveraging features found within the Genesis lineup.

The signature crest grill is now set even lower than the quad lamps which spread outward and evokes a sprinter’s pre-race posture and highlights the new Genesis G70’s position.

In profile, side air extractors optimised for efficiency, show a form-follows-function mentality while the sensuous surface around the front wheels expresses the powerful muscles of a sports sedan.

At the rear, quad lamp taillights inspired by the soaring wings of the Genesis logo, clearly identifies with a distinctive Genesis aesthetic. The full width G-Matrix mesh and body coloured diffusers surround the oval exhaust tips add finishing touches to the exterior design.

The interior of the new Genesis G70 gets a driver-centered setup resembling a fighter jet cockpit.

The interior leverages a driver-centered architecture resembling a fighter jet cockpit and adds the latest connectivity specifications. To provide a seamless user experience, a new 10.25-inch infotainment system features an exclusive Genesis UI design supporting the latest over-the-air (OTA, wifi update feature) wireless updates, Valet mode and CarPay. In addition, the wireless charging system has been changed to a horizontal layout, increasing convenience for those with ever-changing smartphone sizes.