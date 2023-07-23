Lamborghini Gallardo sports car was unveiled 20 years ago

Published Jul 23, 2023

Lamborghini revealed the Gallardo back at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show

It was the first production vehicle from Lamborghini to feature a...

...naturally aspirated V10 powertrain

The compact sports car got the name 'baby Lambo'

The development began back in 1987 as the L140 project

The engine installed on the first Gallardo was a 5-litre, 10-cylinder V90 DOHC

In 2005, Lamborghini presented the Gallardo Spyder at the Frankfurt Motor Show

 It came with a soft-top opening/closing system, also involving the vehicle’s engine hood

In 2013, the last Lamborghini Gallardo left the production line
Over ten years of production, Gallardo was made in large number of special editions
