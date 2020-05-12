MG Marvel X, the electric crossover showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2020, is all set for a new avatar. MG Motor’s sister bran Roewe has revealed the first images of the R-Aura Concept, a fully electric flagship crossover with a slick design, for the Chinese market.

Both MG Motor and Roewe brands are owned by China’s SAIC Motor Corp, the parent of MG Motor India.

The Marvel-R electric will not differ much from the Marvel X design. But the new car will get the R badging with a new logo, differentiating the company;s fully electric line-up from other cars on offer. the Marvel-R is also expected to get an autopilot and will be the first production Roewe vehicle with a 5G standard connection.

Because this Marvel-R is still a concept, Roewe has stuffed it with striking techniques and details. For example, the car is provided with blue lighting all around and even the R-emblems are illuminated in blue. Even illuminated plastic wheels can be found in the plastic wheel arch edges. The headlamps, which are connected to each other, are equipped with matrix LED technology.

Incidentally, Roewe also has a nice gadget area. For example, the Marvel-R, like its flatter concept brother, is equipped with recessed handles.

Roewe has not yet released specific information about the drivetrain, but it is expected that this study model will also be equipped with an electric drivetrain.

MG Motors Marvel X electric SUV is on display after it was unveiled at the India Auto Expo 2020. (REUTERS)





Earlier, MG Motor had said that cars under the luxury Roewe brand can be rebadged as MG Motor and marketed in India. Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director of MG Motor India, had said, "MG Motor and Roewe brands belong to SMPV (SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Co.). All the products of SAIC Motor (from the MG Motor and Roewe brands) are available to the global brand MG."

MG Motor showcased the Marvel X crossover earlier this year in India and is expected to launch it soon. The Marvel X showcased was a production version of MG's Vision E. It comes with a massively chrome grill and has an impressive road presence.

The Marvel X is in line with the company's push for electric vehicles in India to gain an early foothold. MG already has launched ZS EV in India last year and has been competing against the likes of Hyundai Kona electric. So one can expect MG Motor to consider a Marvel-R soon for India once production of the crossover begins in China.