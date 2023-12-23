Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz India To Kick Off 2024 With The Gls Facelift Launch On January 8

Mercedes-Benz India to kick off 2024 with the GLS facelift launch on January 8

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that they will be commencing the new year by introducing the GLS facelift. The Mercedes-Benz GLS serves as the brand's flagship and is all set to arrive on January 8, 2024, with cosmetic upgrades and new feature additions. The current GLS remains a popular seller for the manufacturer, particularly among the famous, and the new model builds on its strengths.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 23 Dec 2023, 15:49 PM
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic upgrades including a revised grille and bumper, new 20-inch alloy wheels and more

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift made its global debut earlier this year. The SUV comes with a revised front grille that’s grown in size and features four horizontal louvres finished in a shade called Silver Shadow. The headlamp cluster has been revised with a new LED pattern and LED DRLs. The front bumper has also been reworked with a new design for the air inlets with gloss black surrounds for a bolder look. The updated SUV is also riding on new 20-inch alloy wheels that lend to the fresh look of the model.

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts with refreshed body and cabin.

The cabin on the GLS facelift gets an updated MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1.05 - 1.09 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
₹ 2.43 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
₹ 80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-Benz EQE
₹ 1.39 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The cabin on the GLS facelift also gets upgrades including the new Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown interior theme. The dashboard still retains the dual-screen layout for the instrument console and infotainment system but it will also come with the latest MBUX user interface with three display options - Classic, Sporty and Discreet. There’s also a new off-road mode with a 360-degree camera that gives you a better view of the surroundings including the “transparent bonnet" display.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will retain the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 326 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque at 1,200 rpm. The oil burner is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission paired with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The current GLS is only offered with a diesel in India and the facelifted model is expected to with 3.0-litre petrol engine this time.

The new GLS facelift could arrive with a petrol engine, alongside the diesel powertrain

Mercedes-Benz India will announce prices for the GLS facelift soon after its Annual Press Conference 2024 on January 8. Expect the German luxury automaker to announce its roadmap for the next year including key launches across the ICE and EV segments. Prices for the GLS facelift will be north of the 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2023, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLS Facelift Mercedes Benz GLS Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS Facelift GLS
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS