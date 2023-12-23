Mercedes-Benz India to kick off 2024 with the GLS facelift launch on January 8

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that they will be commencing the new year by introducing the GLS facelift. The Mercedes-Benz GLS serves as the brand's flagship and is all set to arrive on January 8, 2024, with cosmetic upgrades and new feature additions. The current GLS remains a popular seller for the manufacturer, particularly among the famous, and the new model builds on its strengths.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift made its global debut earlier this year. The SUV comes with a revised front grille that’s grown in size and features four horizontal louvres finished in a shade called Silver Shadow. The headlamp cluster has been revised with a new LED pattern and LED DRLs. The front bumper has also been reworked with a new design for the air inlets with gloss black surrounds for a bolder look. The updated SUV is also riding on new 20-inch alloy wheels that lend to the fresh look of the model.

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts with refreshed body and cabin.

The cabin on the GLS facelift gets an updated MBUX infotainment system with new display choices including three graphic styles: Classic, Sporty, and Discreet

The cabin on the GLS facelift also gets upgrades including the new Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown interior theme. The dashboard still retains the dual-screen layout for the instrument console and infotainment system but it will also come with the latest MBUX user interface with three display options - Classic, Sporty and Discreet. There’s also a new off-road mode with a 360-degree camera that gives you a better view of the surroundings including the “transparent bonnet" display.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will retain the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 326 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque at 1,200 rpm. The oil burner is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission paired with a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The current GLS is only offered with a diesel in India and the facelifted model is expected to with 3.0-litre petrol engine this time.

The new GLS facelift could arrive with a petrol engine, alongside the diesel powertrain

Mercedes-Benz India will announce prices for the GLS facelift soon after its Annual Press Conference 2024 on January 8. Expect the German luxury automaker to announce its roadmap for the next year including key launches across the ICE and EV segments. Prices for the GLS facelift will be north of the ₹1 crore (ex-showroom) mark.

First Published Date: