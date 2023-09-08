India-bound BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure & F 800 GS unveiled globally

HT Auto
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2023 BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure and F 800 GS globally. The motorcycles are expected to make their way to the Indian market by the end of 2023. Considering the way BMW Motorrad priced its current motorcycles, the new versions are expected to be priced quite competitively.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2023, 17:56 PM
BMW Motorrad has increased the engine capacity from 853 cc to 895 cc.
The weight of the F 900 GS has gone down by 14 kg. The new GS models also feature two riding modes - Rain and Road as standard. There is Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro optimized for cornering and dynamic brake light. BMW is offering “riding modes Pro" as an option which allows the rider to control engine drag torque control as well as Dynamic Brake Control or DBC.

BMW F 900 GS features a new fuel tank that is significantly lighter than before as it is made up of plastic. The weight of the swingarm has also been decreased and there is a new aluminium stand and brake lever. BMW has also added knuckle guards and heated grips. Apart from this, the Showa up-side down forks in the front are now fully adjustable on the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure.

The engines on the motorcycle feature two counter-rotating counterbalance shafts to increase the refinement.
The off-road capabilities of the F 900 GS are enhanced by a new riding triangle. The footrests are lower, the handlebar is higher and the fuel tank has been redesigned as well. This makes it easier to ride the motorcycle while standing up. The headlamp unit is also new on the F 900 GS and is an LED unit. The turn indicators on all three motorcycles are LEDs as well.

Powering the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure produce 103 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. On the other hand, the F 800 GS puts out 85 bhp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 91 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

