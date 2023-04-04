HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Mercedes Benz Gls Debuts With Refreshed Body And Cabin

New Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts with refreshed body and cabin

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the updated GLS series with a revised appearance at the exterior and inside the cabin. The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS lineup also includes the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63 variants. The cars are slated to go on sale later this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2023, 08:35 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup, including the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup, including the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup, including the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated GLS lineup, including the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.

Speaking about the styling upgrades of the standard GLS, the SUV comes with a host of changes making it visually appealing. The four louvres in the radiator grille have received a silver shadow finish, while the bumper now features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds. The LED taillights come with a signet motif from three horizontal blocks. Also, the SUV comes with new paint themes, which include Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

Also Read : Mercedes to Lamborghini: Luxury SUVs to launch in India this year

The new GLS gets an MBUX infotainment system inside the cabin with new display choices. It comes with three new graphic patterns: Classic, Sporty and Discreet. Also, there are three modes: Navigation, Assistance, and Service. The drivers can select from seven different colour schemes. In the Off-Road setting, the screen displays the SUV's tilt angles, compass, and camera view from underneath the front bumper.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw I7
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The German luxury car brand has claimed that the new GLS has some new upholstery options. It gets Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather upholstery. The trim choices include High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4MATIC now comes available with an optional Off-Road Engineering package. The SUV gets a front skid plate and gains 1.2 inches of additional ground clearance, enabling it to tackle rough terrains better. Speaking about the Maybach variant, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 gets some small upgrades. It comes standard with ambient lighting, including an animated logo projection. It gets seat upholstery that has a perforated, diamond-quilted pattern. Also, it gets a set of 23-inch forged wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS63, too, comes with small tweaks. It gains light projectors that put an AMG-specific animation on the ground. Also, it gets roll stabilization and air suspension systems upgrades.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2023, 08:35 AM IST
TAGS: GLS Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz GLS Mercedes Maybach GLS luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city