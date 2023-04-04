New Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts with refreshed body and cabin

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the updated GLS series with a revised appearance at the exterior and inside the cabin. The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS lineup also includes the Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63 variants. The cars are slated to go on sale later this year.

Speaking about the styling upgrades of the standard GLS, the SUV comes with a host of changes making it visually appealing. The four louvres in the radiator grille have received a silver shadow finish, while the bumper now features air inlet grilles with high-gloss black surrounds. The LED taillights come with a signet motif from three horizontal blocks. Also, the SUV comes with new paint themes, which include Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic.

Also Read : Mercedes to Lamborghini: Luxury SUVs to launch in India this year

The new GLS gets an MBUX infotainment system inside the cabin with new display choices. It comes with three new graphic patterns: Classic, Sporty and Discreet. Also, there are three modes: Navigation, Assistance, and Service. The drivers can select from seven different colour schemes. In the Off-Road setting, the screen displays the SUV's tilt angles, compass, and camera view from underneath the front bumper.

Similar Products Find more Cars Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls 3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl ₹2.43 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes-benz Gls 2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl ₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw X5 M 4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl ₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw I7 | Electric | Automatic ₹1.95 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) ₹55 - 61 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs 107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km ₹2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The German luxury car brand has claimed that the new GLS has some new upholstery options. It gets Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather upholstery. The trim choices include High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4MATIC now comes available with an optional Off-Road Engineering package. The SUV gets a front skid plate and gains 1.2 inches of additional ground clearance, enabling it to tackle rough terrains better. Speaking about the Maybach variant, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 gets some small upgrades. It comes standard with ambient lighting, including an animated logo projection. It gets seat upholstery that has a perforated, diamond-quilted pattern. Also, it gets a set of 23-inch forged wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS63, too, comes with small tweaks. It gains light projectors that put an AMG-specific animation on the ground. Also, it gets roll stabilization and air suspension systems upgrades.

First Published Date: