Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

After a long wait, Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the Jimny for the Indian market. It is the 5-door version of the SUV, not the 3-door version which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. This is the first time that the brand has showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny globally. Here, is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Jan 2023, 15:11 PM
An accessorized version of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the 5-door version of the Jimny. It is the fourth generation of the SUV. 
The SUV comes with AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system. A person can from 2H to 4H on the fly .There is also 4L or low-range transfer gear on offer. 
The cabin gets a 17.78 cm or 22.86 cm infotainment systems. Both are touchscreen units. The smaller one is the SmartPlay Pro system while the larger one is the SmartPlay Pro+ system. 
The top-end variant will be offered with a headlamp washer as well. 
The top-end variant comes with automatic climate control, push start/stop system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors.
The boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is 208 litres and 332 litres with the rear seats folded. 
In terms of safety features, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist Function, Side Impact Door Beams and ISOFIX mounts among others. 
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT.
The Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis. The departure angle is of 50 degrees, breakover angle is of 24 degrees and approach angle is of 36 degrees. 
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
The cabin of the Jimny function over form philosophy. It is a pretty bare-bone cabin with tactile buttons which off-roaders do prefer.
An accessorized version of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is on display at the company pavilion at Auto Expo 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Variants

Maruti Suzuki will be offering the Jimny in two variants. There is Zeta and Alpha. The automatic transmission will be available with both variants.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Specs

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that gets an idle start/stop system. It produces 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. There are two transmissions on offer - a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is offering the AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system with a low-range gearbox as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Features

In terms of features, the SUV comes with automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, a push button to start/stop system, cruise control, automatic climate control, a multi-information display, a multi-function steering wheel etc. For safety equipment, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist, Rear Parking Camera and ISOFIX mounts among others.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price

As of now, Maruti Suzuki has not launched the Jimny so the price is not available. However, a person can book the Jimny by paying 11,000 as a token amount.

First Published Date: 13 Jan 2023, 15:11 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV
