Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra ramp up production and dealer inventory to meet festive demand

Leading car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai , and Mahindra are ramping up their production volume in an attempt to meet the festive demand. The carmakers are planning to build dealer inventory to meet the strong consumer demand as the country enters the peak festive buying season. The OEMs are seeking to ensure adequate vehicle availability and a shorter waiting period, which play a crucial role in converting healthy bookings into retail sales, especially during the festive season.

Auto OEMs are seeking to ensure adequate vehicle availability and a shorter waiting period, which play a crucial role in converting healthy bookings into retail sales, especially during the festive season.

PTI has reported that Maruti Suzuki India has 2.2 lakh pending bookings ahead of the festive season, while Hyundai has built a 4-5 weeks of inventory across its dealer network. On the other hand, homegrown auto giant Mahindra has scaled up its utility vehicle and electric vehicle manufacturing capacity to 68,000 units a month to improve supply and bring down waiting periods.

At the beginning of FY27, Maruti Suzuki had 12 days of dealer stock. Now, with the current bookings pendency being 2.2 lakhs, the OEM has built 16 days of stock before the festive season. Speaking on this, Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee told PTI, “We have already commissioned two new production lines, adding 5 lakhs capacity in total. The production is being ramped up gradually, and we expect these lines to fully stabilise by year-end."

He also shared that the auto company is calibrating its production and supplies across models to prevent waiting periods from rising disproportionately for individual vehicles during the festive period. "For Maruti Suzuki, our supply chain and production teams are putting in efforts and trying to meet the festival demand. However, due to supply constraints, we may introduce special schemes for our pending booking customers," Banerjee said.

Hyundai India is proactively preparing its operations, dealer network and supply chain to cater to customer demand across the country during festive season. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “The festive season continues to be a key growth driver for the Indian automotive industry, and we have been proactively preparing our operations, dealer network and supply chain to effectively cater to customer demand across the country."

He also added that over the past few months, the company has strengthened its dealer inventory, optimised logistics and enhanced product availability across the OEM's network to support timely deliveries and a seamless customer experience. Garg shared that Hyundai Motor India Ltd has proactively built dealer inventory ahead of the festive season, with inventory levels of 4-5 weeks across its network, to effectively cater to anticipated festive demand. "Our focus remains on maintaining the right balance between fulfilling existing customer bookings and ensuring adequate stock availability at dealerships to maximise retail conversions during the festive period," he added.

Mahindra, a major player in the Indian utility vehicle space with some of the biggest selling models, has been preparing for the festive season for over the last couple of months. The automaker scaled up its SUV and EV manufacturing capacity to 68,000 units per month to cater to growing customer demand.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said demand remains robust across its portfolio. He also said that the production ramp strategy has helped it significantly improve supply-side responsiveness and bring down waiting periods across the portfolio, even as bookings have remained healthy. "Given the positive consumer sentiment, the freshness of our portfolio, and the improvements we have made on the supply side, we remain confident of converting strong festive demand into retail sales and delivering another successful festive season for both Mahindra and the industry," he added.

The festive season is a crucial period for India's passenger vehicle industry, with manufacturers and dealers seeking to maximise deliveries during the period spanning Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali.

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