Mahindra XUV700 in mind? Here are top five alteratives instead

The Mahindra XUV700 has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the Indian SUV market, quickly establishing itself as a popular choice among those seeking a spacious and feature-packed 7-seater vehicle. However, with increasing competition, there are now several other excellent options available. Let's explore some of the top 7-seater SUVs that you might consider as alternatives to the XUV700.

1 Tata Safari The latest facelift of the Tata Safari has made it an excellent alternative to the Mahindra XUV700. The all-new look starts from the new Parametric front grille to LED lights and 19-inch alloy wheels, giving a premium, modern feel to the Safari. On the inside, the cabin exudes space and luxury with a host of advanced features such as a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and comfortable seating. Equipped with a 2.0L diesel powerplant, the Safari offers a smooth ride.

2 Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Tata Harrier Just like the Safari, the Tata Harrier also saw a facelift in 2023. With the update it gets an electronic stability program, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags. The price range in which this mid-size SUV sells is between ₹15.49 lakh to 26.44 lakh. Under the hood, it gets the same 2.0-liter diesel Kryotec motor as its sibling Safari. This motor also delivers 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

3 Engine 1,987 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Hycross gets the longest wheelbase 2850mm among all models in this segment. That translates to a good amount of cabin space, especially provided at the second-row foot area with electrically adjustable ottoman seats with calf support. Among the stand-out features in the Innova Hycross is the strong hybrid powertrain. A 2.0-litre engine produces 181 bhp and 188 Nm of torque, with the electric motors contributing an additional 206 Nm of peak torque. In EV mode, the engine is completely silent and claims a fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl. Also, the Innova Hycross comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, 10.1-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting, etc.

4 Engine 1,451 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details MG Hector Plus The MG Hector Plus is a spacious seven seater SUV that focuses more toward luxury and features. It is a feature-laden SUV, which equips features like a large touchscreen display, ADAS, and more. It comes both in diesel and in petrol options, thus making it versatile with different individual driving needs.

5 Used D-segment SUVs While the XUV700 offers a compelling package, particularly in the AX variant priced between ₹19.3 lakh and ₹31 lakh on-road, Delhi, it's worth considering alternative options in the used SUV market. Models like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq or even the Audi Q5 are available in the used car market for round about ₹25 lakh to ₹28 lakh, making them a strong competitor to the Mahindra XUV700.

