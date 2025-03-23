Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony edition vs Mahindra XUV 700: Key differences explained

Mahindra XUV700 was the newest SUV to become a part of black themed SUVs trend. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony model was introduced at a price tag of 19.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Similar to all the other black themed SUVs, the XUV700 Ebony too has an all black body and black interior theme. Apart from that, the fundamental package of the SUV including the features and the powertrain options, remain unchanged. Here’s what differentiates the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition from the regular model.

1 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition vs regular model: Design While retaining the same basic silhouette, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition gets a slew of cosmetic updates. The SUV receives a Stealth Black paint scheme. Brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out exterior rearview mirrors are some of the key design elements of the special edition SUV. It comes on 18-inch black alloy wheels. Black and silver paint throughout the outside lends the SUV an exclusive appeal. Meanwhile, the regular version gets a choice of 13 exterior colour options including five dual tone colour options. Additionally, on the regular version, the blacked out elements of the Ebony Edition, such as the front grille and other details are finished in chrome, while the 18 inch alloy wheels get a dual tone effect.

2 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition vs regular model: Interior The story remains the same for the interior. While retaining the same essential features, the Ebony Edition distincts itself with blacked out elements. The Mahindra XUV700 interior features a black leatherette finish, black-out trims and silver inserts on the centre console and door trim. A light grey roof lining that adds to the dual-tone scheme completes this. The remaining design elements inside the cabin of the XUV700 Ebony Edition include dark chrome AC vent. The regular version on the other hand gets a dual tone white and black interior with ivory coloured seats. Other than this, all the elements remain the same between the two models.

3 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition vs regular model: Features In terms of the features, there are no differences between the two models. Based on the top-of-the-line spec AX7 variant, feature-wise, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is loaded with tech features. The special edition gets twin 10.25-inch screens, one for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The infotainment system runs on AdrenoX user interface with Alexa integrated functionality and gets paired with Sony audio system. Besides, it also gets Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, voice commands, ambient lighting and more. Also prominent are features such as ventilated seats, ORVMs with memory function andOTA updates with 13 new feature updates. The regular version of the SUV also gets the same set of features.

5 Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition vs regular model: Price The seven-seater FWD AX7 and AX7 L trims serve as the foundation for the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition. The ex-showroom price range for the AX7-based XUV700 Ebony Edition is between ₹19.64 lakh and ₹21.79 lakh. The prices for the AX7 L version of the XUV700 Ebony Edition range from ₹23.34 lakh to ₹24.14 lakh. The Mahindra XUV700 is available across six broad variants excluding the Ebony Edition models. The XUV700 range starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹25 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

