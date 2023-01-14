HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio-N prices hiked by up to 1 lakh. Check new price list

Within six months of its launch, Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of its flagship Scorpio-N SUV steeply by up to 1 lakh, depending on variants. The price comes amid a list of major carmakers increasing prices this month due to rising input costs and other factors. Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which is the new generation version of the older Scorpio, was launched at a starting price of 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) on June 27 last year. The starting price has gone up by 75 lakh.

| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM
Mahindra Scorpio-N prices have been hiked by up to ₹1 lakh within six months of its launch.
Almost all the variants of the Scorpio-N model has received price hikes, starting from 15,000 and going beyond 1 lakh. The biggest hike has been on the Z8 4WD variant with seven seats and manual transmission. This variant, which earlier came at a price of 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), has gone up by 1.01 lakh now and will cost 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant Z8 L 4WD with seven seats and automatic transmission has received the least hike and will top out at 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The hike in Scorpio-N base variants, both in petrol and diesel, has been the highest. The hikes in these variant range between 65,000 and 75,000. The top-end variants have received less hikes.

Here is a look at the new price list of the Mahindra Scorpio-N:

VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MTDiesel AT
Z2 12.74 lakh- 13.24 lakh-
Z4 14.24 lakh 16.20 lakh 14.74 lakh 16.70 lakh
Z6-- 15.64 lakh 17.60 lakh
Z8 17.64 lakh 19.60 lakh 18.14 lakh 20.10 lakh
Z8L 19.54 lakh 21.10 lakh 20.04 lakh 21.60 lakh
Scorpio-N variantsPetrol AT (2WD)Diesel AT (2WD)Diesel AT (4WD)
Z4 16.20 lakh 16.70 lakh 
Z6  17.60 lakh 
Z8 19.60 lakh 20.10 lakh 22.55 lakh
Z8L 21.10 lakh 21.60 lakh 24.05 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider and has 70 mm more wheelbase than Scorpio Classic. It rides on R18 and R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. The SUV, one of the best-sellers from the Mahindra stable, is available in seven body colour options - Deep Forest, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, and Grand Canyon.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio-N offers the mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm. It also offers the mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. Transmission duties are performed by six-speed manual as well as auto gearbox options and are equipped with first-in-segment shift-by-cable technology.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
