Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition in mind? Key things you must know

Mahindra has recently launched a special edition of the Scorpio Classic SUV, christened the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition. This special edition avatar of the SUV comes with special exterior and interior add-ons, which are not available on the standard version of the Scorpio Classic. These add-ons make the special edition distinctive compared to the regular model. The special edition focused equipment is not available from the homegrown car manufacturer but can be purchased as accessory packs from authorised Mahindra dealerships.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition has been launched for the festive season only, which means this SUV will be available for a limited time. Here are all the key things you need to know about the Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: What's new

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition SUV comes featuring a blacked-out radiator grille. Besides that, it also gets dark chrome details on the grille slats and fog lamp housing. Other details include dark chrome trim around the headlights, bonnet scoop, side indicators, taillights, and rear reflectors. The SUV also features a rear guard with a black powder coating.

Not only the exterior but interior of the special edition SUV too has received a host of distinctive accessories as part of this package. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition gets a beige interior with black leatherette upholstery. The cabin also gets a Comfort Kit, which includes cushions and neck pillows for the front seats. These come embossed with the Mahindra brand logo, while the seats get 'Scorpio' engraved on the backrests. Customers opting for the mid-spec variants also get a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition: Powertrain

The Scorpio Classic Boss Edition continues to be powered by the same powertrain as the regular model. It draws energy from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 130 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

