Looking for the 2025 Mahindra Bolero? Here's what each of the variants get

The Bolero has never pretended to be something it’s not. At a time when most SUVs lean towards soft-touch plastics and LED signatures, the Mahindra Bolero still wears its utility badge with pride. It is the kind of vehicle that doesn’t care about being Instagrammable, it’s built to work, to haul, and to cope with the kind of road surfaces that make city-bred SUVs nervous. For 2025, Mahindra has updated the lineup with a new top-spec B8 trim, expanding the range to four variants: B4, B6, B6(O) and B8.

All variants are powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine producing 75 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 210 Nm between 1,600–2,200 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel-drive are standard. At 3,995 mm in length and sitting on a 2,680 mm wheelbase, it stays within the sub-4 metre bracket, but still manages to seat seven in a 5+2 layout. The 215/75 R15 tyres and leaf spring rear suspension underline what this vehicle has always stood for, durability over finesse.

Common Equipment Across All Variants

Despite its rugged positioning, Mahindra has ensured that all versions get essential safety tech including ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, engine immobiliser and seat-belt reminders. A digital driver information cluster is also standard, along with Mahindra’s micro-hybrid start/stop system to aid fuel efficiency.

Mahindra Bolero: B4

Priced at ₹7.99 lakh, the B4 variant stays true to the Bolero’s rugged DNA without attempting to appear polished. It features a plain black grille, exposed steel wheels without caps and skips fog lamps to keep costs in check. Inside, it sticks to vinyl seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning and essential functions like power steering and a flip key.

Mahindra retains the RideFlo ride and handling setup and a basic digital instrument cluster, but beyond that, the cabin stays intentionally simple. This version is clearly aimed at buyers who prioritise longevity, easy maintenance and a low acquisition cost, particularly fleet operators and rural users who value mechanical simplicity over creature comforts.

Mahindra Bolero: B6

At ₹8.69 lakh, the B6 variant starts to tone down the utilitarian bite sufficiently to make day-to-day motoring more convenient. It adds chrome detailing on the grille and wheel caps to provide a marginally more finished road presence. Power windows and central locking feature here, along with a remote-key function that provides an extra dimension of convenience missing in the B4.

A 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment display with steering-mounted controls makes the cabin feel more usable for personal owners, and the switch from vinyl to fabric seats improves comfort for longer drives. USB Type-C charging, a 12V socket, bottle holders and map pockets add practical usability, making this variant a better fit for those who intend to drive the Bolero themselves rather than just deploy it as a fleet vehicle.

Mahindra Bolero: B6(O)

The ₹9.09 lakh B6(O) focuses on real-world useability and not just cosmetic changes on top of the B6. It adds static bending headlamps, which provide improved visibility around the corner, particularly on dark roads, and fog lamps contained in metallic finish. A rear wash-and-wiper setup is also included, which may seem like a small addition but makes a noticeable difference when dealing with dusty highways or monsoon usage.

The interior remains identical to that of the B6, retaining the touchscreen, storage pockets and fabric upholstery. For buyers who travel frequently in low-visibility conditions or across semi-urban routes, this trim strikes a sensible middle ground without stretching to the cost of the top-spec version.

Mahindra Bolero: B8

Sitting at ₹9.69 lakh, the B8 variant is the most complete and lifestyle-ready version of the Bolero Classic. It receives a chrome-enhanced grille, factory-fitted fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels that finally give the SUV a slightly aspirational look. Mahindra has even introduced a new Stealth Black paint shade exclusive to this trim, alongside Diamond White, Rocky Beige and DSAT Silver.

On the inside, leatherette upholstery replaces the fabric seats, lending a more premium feel, while all convenience features like power windows, central locking, touchscreen infotainment, digital cluster and USB charging ports remain standard. It also carries forward the visibility enhancements and rear wash-wipe functionality, making this the most ownership-friendly Bolero for private buyers who still want the ruggedness but don’t want to compromise on basic comforts.

